Patriots Set to Welcome Fans Back to Gillette Stadium

Aug 09, 2021 at 03:13 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots are excited to welcome a full venue of fans back to Gillette Stadium for the first time since the 2019 postseason, when the Patriots play the Washington Football Team at home on Thursday night. Since Patriots fans last attended a home game, Gillette Stadium has implemented many site modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic and upgraded several fan areas to improve the guest experience.

   Tickets to all Gillette Stadium events will be accessible via mobile device only. The venue has gone cashless and added many touchless features. Additionally, the South End Zone concourse has been transformed, with renovated concession offerings and a brand new, expanded video display.

MOBILE TICKETING

Tickets for all Gillette Stadium events have gone fully mobile in 2021. Fans can access their tickets by downloading the official Gillette Stadium App, which is available for free via the App Store for iPhone users and the Google Play Store for Android users. This new feature allows for touchless interaction at the entry gates, more flexibility in distributing tickets to fans and is easier for fans to transfer their tickets to others. Instructions on how to access, transfer and scan mobile tickets to Gillette Stadium events, along with full mobile ticketing tutorials, can be found HERE.

CASHLESS & TOUCHLESS

   Gillette Stadium has gone completely cashless. All fan points of sale now accept electronic payment only including debit and credit cards, wallet or watch. The venue has deployed cash to card machines throughout the stadium for guests who bring cash, which is converted to a VISA card that can be used at any point of sale inside the stadium and anywhere VISA is accepted.

   Under the guidance of the CDC, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, as well as the NFL, Gillette Stadium has implemented a series of health and sanitization policies and procedures to keep fans safe and comfortable while visiting this season. Gillette Stadium bathroom fixtures are now touchless and all point-of-sale transactions are made by swiping your own electronic payment. Additionally, an added emphasis has been placed on more frequent and diligent cleaning and sanitization practices, especially at high-frequency touch points.

NEW SOUTH END ZONE CONCESSIONS

   Gillette Stadium has implemented several venue upgrades in 2021, including the transformation of the South End Zone concourse into a walk-in food and beverage hub and ProShop for every fan's team gear needs.

   The Commons concessions includes two walk-up beverage locations offering a full bar with easy access to food choices using kiosks for ordering and pick up when ready. A third Marketplace Express has been added to the stadium footprint in the south end zone featuring the same favorites fans last enjoyed in 2019. The ProShop is the only walk-in style retail location on the concourse and carries exclusive team merchandise.

NEW SOUTH END ZONE VIDEO DISPLAY

   Patriots fans looking up from their seats to watch a replay will notice a brand new, 70 percent larger video display in the south end of the stadium. The new video display measures just under 53 feet high by 220 feet wide, officially providing 11,660 square feet of digital space to engage and entertain fans at Gillette Stadium. The video display ranks as the seventh largest in professional football.

   The display is capable of the latest in LED technology features including variable content zoning. This allows it to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics and animations, and messages.

FAN PROMISE

   While vaccinations will not be required for fans' stadium entry, all ticketholders must agree that neither they nor their guests will attend an event if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, or experienced symptoms of COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to the event. Unvaccinated fans are asked to wear a mask to Gillette Stadium events.

