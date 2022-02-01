Statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tom Brady

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued the following statement on the retirement of Tom Brady.

Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL. An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year.

Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. His record five Super Bowl MVP awards and seven Super Bowl championships set a standard that players will chase for years.