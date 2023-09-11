3 Promising Performances from Patriots Loss to Eagles

Defense

Perhaps lost in the loss will be the performance of the defense, who kept the team in the game when things were hanging by a thread and Philly was leading by double-digits. The Eagles converted just 4-of-14 third downs and were stopped on their only fourth down attempt. Holding a vaunted offense like Philly's to just 250 yards was evidence that the 2023 Patriots defense could be even better than their recent units.

"That's a really good defense. They are really well-coached," said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. "There's a couple that I saw, Smitty [DeVonta Smith], little throws on the sideline where I saw Smitty get out of those and spin out of those and they made really good tackles. That team, shoot, Bill Belichick-coached team, it's going to be well-coached, and I thought that's exactly what it was."

While Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown both saw plenty of targets, the Patriots held tight end Dallas Goedert without a catch and just a single target. That was part of a bigger plan that had the Pats containing Jalen Hurts in the pocket, taking away the big plays and forcing continued execution. After an opening scoring drive of 61 yards, no other Eagles drive went longer than 50 yards. The bend-don't-break was strong for New England, and they didn't even really bend all that much.

Sirianni acknowledged the Patriots did a good job of taking the tight end out of the game.

"[Goedert's] too good of a playmaker but there are some things that the Patriots did that made it difficult for us to be able to get him some quick, easy touches," said Sirianni. "So that happens, and so some of the plays that you think you can get easy touches for your guys, quick, don't necessarily happen for your backs and tight ends when you play a Patriots-style defense, and so again, hats off to them. They made it hard for us to get the ball to our playmakers, and that's what a defense like that usually does is try to take away your good play-makers, so we had to get it to the other guys."

Smith came up with a touchdown in the game as part of his seven-catch, 47-yard performance.

"That's a great defense. They do a great job disguising the coverage and things like that. They make it very tough for me to know what they're in. They hold their coverage and disguise it until the last second. They are very athletic, a very fast defense and a very physical defense."

Lastly came the big plays at the end, a characteristic of the best defenses in the league. With the Eagles looking to run out the clock, the defense got the ball back to the offense for a chance to win not just once, but twice. Jabrill Peppers forced a fumble after a hard hit on Jalen Hurts that was almost the game-defining play. After a year of getting healthy and accustomed to New England's defense, Peppers played 88 percent of the snaps on defense and almost half of the special teams. He's an emerging player from a surging defense. He had six total tackles, a pass defensed and the forced fumble.

"Jabrill walks around the weight room and the locker room shadowboxing, so we know he's a physical guy. You're going to hear him regardless," said Judon. "Last year, it was unfortunate that we couldn't get him on the field as much. Last year, we were kind of in the same situation and he told me, 'Go out there and make a play.' Today, I told him that, and in the first down, he got us the ball back. That's what we needed, and I think we're going to see a lot more of those type of plays: big hits, big spot. It was just a good play by a great player."