5 Keys from Patriots opening loss to Eagles

Bend Don't Break, Not Enough

After two scoring drives to end the first half, the Patriots received the ball to open the second half and went cold, going three-and-out and punting the ball back to the Eagles. Philly was able to get their offense in gear on that drive, but the Patriots defense continued to make it tough on them, getting another stop thanks to first, a drawn hold by Deatrich Wise and then, a pass rush pressure by Keion White who got a hand on Hurts arm as he attempted a third-down throw that fell incomplete.

White had a strong debut, consistently finding his way into the backfield in limited snaps. The Eagles settled for a long field goal of 56 yards to extend their lead to 19-16 in the third quarter. Their first points of the game since scoring off of Elliott's fumble.

After another New England punt, the Eagles would add another three with an 11-play, 53-yard drive. The Pats had their chances to get off the field, including a third down where they had Hurts pinned in the backfield, but the quarterback escaped and picked up enough yardage to get his team within striking distance.

Philly continued to extend their lead carrying a 22-14 lead in the fourth quarter, putting the pressure on Mac Jones and the Patriots offense to break their two-possession rut, but even a promising Patriots drive in the fourth quarter came up empty.

Another Eagles field goal, their third of the second half, looked like it put the game away at 25-14 though New England would finally get back into the end zone with Rhamondre Stevenson which added some late-game intrigue. Still down by five, Jabrill Peppers made what was almost the biggest play of the game, hitting Jalen Hurts on a scramble and forcing a fumble that was recovered by Marcus Jones.