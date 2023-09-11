Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Sep 10 - 09:44 PM | Mon Sep 11 - 07:25 AM

Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Eagles in the Regular-Season Opener

5 Keys from Patriots opening loss to Eagles

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Thank you, Tom Brady

Eagles vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 1

Philadelphia Eagles Postgame Quotes 9/10

Game Notes: Mac Jones sets career highs in completions

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/10

Rhamondre Stevenson sprints 32 yards on a stellar screen pass play

Christian Gonzalez bags first career sack on corner blitz

Gesicki sprints down sideline for 17-yard catch and run late in fourth quarter

Can't-Miss Play: Peppers forces game-altering fumble vs. Hurts late in fourth quarter

Bourne's second TD comes thanks to some fancy footwork

Mac Jones pinpoints Kendrick Bourne for 19-yard TD connection

Mac Jones is masterfully accurate on 9-yard TD pass to Henry

JuJu Smith-Schuster gets incredibly open for 15-yard catch and run

Demario Douglas' second NFL catch goes for 23-yard gain

Ty Montgomery rips off a 43-yard kickoff return

Matt Judon comes untouched off the edge for red zone sack of Hurts

Game Notes: Mac Jones sets career highs in completions

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Sep 10, 2023 at 09:50 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (7).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (7).

TEAM NOTES

  • Mac Jones sets career highs in completions (35) and attempts (54).
  • Jones has fifth 300-yard game (316).
  • With 3 TD passes, Jones has fourth straight game with at least two touchdown passes.
  • Kendrick Bourne tied career-high with two touchdown receptions.
  • First-round draft pick DB Christian Gonzalez starts, records sack and key 4th down pass breakup.

TEAM NOTES

PATRIOTS RECORD 10TH OPENING GAME WITH A 300-YARD PASSER

QB Mac Joes finished the game with 316 passing yards. It is the 10th time in team history that the Patriots had a 300-yard passer on opening day.

PATRIOTS HELD PHILADELPHIA TO JUST TWO FOURTH QUARTER SACKS

Philadelphia led the NFL with 70 sacks for an average of 4.0 sacks per game last season. The Patriots offense held the Eagles to just two sacks late in fourth quarter.

THREE 2023 ROOKIES MAKE OPENING DAY STARTS

Three 2023 draft picks were in the starting lineup with first-round pick CB Christian Gonzalez starting at cornerback, fourth-round pick OL Sidy Sow starting at right guard and fifth-round pick OL Atonio Mafi starting at left guard. Twenty-eight rookies have now started on opening day under Bill Belichick. Gonzalez, Sow and Mafi join five current Patriots to start as a rookie on opening day - Cole Strange (2022), Mac Jones (2021), Mike Onwenu (2020), Ja'Whaun Bentley (2018), David Andrews (2015)

Related Links

ROOKIES IN THE STARTING LINEUP UNDER BILL BELICHICK WITH THE PATRIOTS

2023 – CB Christian Gonzalez (first-round), OL Sidy Sow (fourth-round) and OL Atonio Mafi (fifth-round)

2022 – OL Cole Strange (first-round)

2021 – QB Mac Jones (first-round)

2020 – OL Mike Onwenu (sixth-round)

2018 - LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (fifth-round)

2016- OL Joe Thuney (third-round), WR Malcolm Mitchell (fourth-round) and OL Ted Karras (sixth-round)

2015 – DL Malcom Brown (first-round), OL Tre Jackson (fourth-round) and OL David Andrews (rookie FA)

2013 – WR Kenbrell Thompkins (rookie free agent)

2012 – DL Chandler Jones (first-round) and LB Dont'a Hightower (first-round)

2011 – OL Nate Solder (first-round) and DB Ras-I Dowling (second-round)

2010- DB Devin McCourty (first-round), TE Rob Gronkowski (second-round) and TE Aaron Hernandez (fourth-round)

2008- LB Jerod Mayo (first-round)

2006 – OL Ryan O'Callaghan (fifth-round)

2005 -OL Logan Mankins (first-round)

2004 – DL Vince Wilfork (first-round) and TE Ben Watson (first-round)

2002- TE Daniel Graham (first-round)

2001 - DL Jace Sayler (rookie free agent)

ROOKIE KICKER AND ROOKIE PUNTER

The Patriots have a rookie kicker and a rookie punter in 2023 after drafting K Chad Ryland in the fourth round and P Bryce Baringer in the sixth round. Since 2000, eight NFL teams have had a rookie kicker and a rookie punter on the active roster for the season opening game: Cleveland Browns (2019), Miami Dolphins (2015), St. Louis Rams (2012), Philadelphia Eagles (2011), New York Jets (2005), Baltimore Ravens (2002), Dallas Cowboys (2000) and Oakland Raiders (2000). The Patriots are the first team since the 2000 Oakland Raiders to begin the year with a rookie kicker and punter that were selected in the same draft.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BILL BELICHICK KICKS OFF HIS 49th CONSECUTIVE SEASON

Bill Belichick began his 49th consecutive NFL season in 2023. The only other NFL coaches with at least 40 consecutive NFL coaching seasons are Dick LeBeau (45) and Tom Moore (41).

CONSECUTIVE SEASONS COACHING In the NFL

Coach Seasons

Bill Belichick - 49

Dick Lebeau - 45

Tom Moore - 41

BELICHICK BEGAN HIS 24th SEASON AS HEAD COACH OF THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

The 2023 season began Belichick's 24th season as head coach of the New England Patriots. Belichick is one of seven NFL coaches to coach one team for at least 20 seasons and is now in sole possession of fifth place on that list.

20-year head coaches with one team

Head Coach Team (Yrs)

George Halas - Chicago (40)

Curly Lambeau - Green Bay (29)

Tom Laundry - Dallas (29)

Don Shula - Miami (26)

Bill Belichick - New England (24)

Chuck Noll - Pittsburgh (23)

Steve Owen - N.Y. Giants (23)

MATTHEW SLATER BEGINS 16th CONSECUTIVE SEASON

Matthew Slater is entering his 16th consecutive NFL season, tied with Steve Grogan for the second-most seasons with the Patriots, behind the 20 by Tom Brady.

MOST CONSECUTIVE SEASONS WITH NEW ENGLAND

Player Seasons

Tom Brady - 20

Matthew Slater - 16

Steve Grogan - 16

Troy Brown - 15

Julius Adams - 15

MAC JONES THROWS FOR AT LEAST TWO TOUCHDOWNS IN FOURTH STRAIGHT GAME

QB Mac Jones threw for three total touchdowns with a 9-yard touchdown pass to TE Hunter Henry and a 19-yard touchdown pass to WR Kendrick Bourne in the second quarter and a 11-yard touchdown pass to Bourne in fourth quarter. Jones has now thrown for at least two touchdowns in four straight games, after closing out the 2022 season with at least two touchdowns in the final three games of the year.

JONES SETS CAREER HIGHS IN COMPLETIONS AND ATTEMPTS

Jones set career highs with 35 completions on 54 attempts. His previous high in completions was 31 vs. Tampa Bay on Oct. 3, 2021 and his previous best in attempts was 51 vs. New Orleans on Sept. 26, 2021. It is the second time he has at least 50 attempts in a game and the third time he has had at least 30 completions in a game.

JONES THROWS FOR THREE TOUCHDOWNS FOR FOURTH TIME

Jones threw three touchdowns in a game for the fourth time in his career. He had three touchdowns at Buffalo on Jan. 8, 2023, vs. Jacksonville on Jan. 2, 2022, vs. Cleveland on Nov. 4, 2021.

JONES HAS FIFTH CAREER 300-YARD GAME

Jones finished with 316 yards passing. It is his fifth career 300-yard game. In 2022, he had two 300-yard games, including a career-high 382 yards passing.

KENDRICK BOURNE TIES CAREER-HIGH WITH THIRD TWO-TOUCHDOWN GAME

WR Kendrick Bourne caught two touchdown passes from QB Mac Jones with a 19-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and an 11-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. It marks his third two-touchdown game and second as a member of the Patriots. He also had two touchdowns vs. Tennessee on Nov. 28, 2021. Bourne's first career two-touchdown game was on Dec. 8, 2019 at New Orleans when he played for San Francisco.

GONZALEZ GETS CREDIT FOR FIRST CAREER SACK; HAS KEY PASS BREAKUP IN FOURTH QUARTER

First-round draft pick DB Christian Gonzalez sacked QB Jalen Hurts for an 8-yard loss in the fourth quarter for his first career NFL sack. Later in the fourth quarter, he broke up a Philadelphia pass on a fourth-and-two situation with 1:57 left to play.

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON SHOWS UP IN THE PASSING GAME

Rhamondre Stevenson finished with 6 receptions for 64 yards. It is the third time in his career he has had at least 60 receiving yards in a game. He had career-high 76 yards receiving at Minnesota on Nov. 24, 2022 and 72 receiving yards at N.Y. Jets on Oct. 30, 2022. Last year, Stevenson led the Patriots with a team-high 69 receptions.

TY MONTOMERY II HAS SECOND-LONGEST KICKOFF RETURN OF HIS CAREER;

THIRD 40-YARD RETURN OF HIS CAREER

RB Ty Montgomery II returned a second quarter kickoff 43 yards. It marked his third career kickoff of at least 40 yards and the second longest kickoff return of his career. He had a career-long 46-yard return on Sept. 13, 2015 at Chicago and a 40-yard return vs. Dallas on Oct. 16, 2016 while he played for Green Bay.

JUDON AND UCHE RECORD FIRST SACKS THE SEASON

LB Matthew Judon and LB Josh Uche each recorded first quarter sacks against Philadelphia. In 2022, Judon (15 ½) and Uche (11 ½) both reached double digit sack totals. It was the fourth time in team history that the Patriots had two players reach at double digit sack totals.

RB EZEKIEL ELLIOTT MAKES DEBUT IN A NEW ENGLAND UNIFORM

RB Ezekeil Elliott's first play as a member of the Patriots resulted in an 11-yard run in the first quarter.

MIKE GESICKI'S FIRST RECEPTION GOES FOR A FIRST DOWN

TE Mike Gesicki made his debut in a New England uniform against Philadelphia after missing the entire preseason due to injury. His first reception was a 9-yard gain for a first down to convert on a third-and-six situation in the second quarter.

BARINGER PUNT GOES FOR 65

Rookie P Bryce Baringer had a 65-yard punt in the third quarter. He had four 60-yard punts in the preseason, including a 69-yard punt at Tennessee on Aug. 25.

LINEUP NOTES

  • RB Ty Montgomery lined up to return kicks. He returned one kick for 28 yards in the 2022 season-opener for the Patriots at Miami on Sept. 11 in the only game he played last season.
  • OL Calvin Anderson made his debut in a New England uniform with a start at right tackle. Anderson was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent out Texas, was released prior to training camp and spent time with the Jets and Broncos before coming back to the Patriots. He missed the entire 2023 preseason while on the PUP List.
  • TE Mike Gesicki was in the starting lineup in a two-tight end set.

NEW FACES

Of the 19 new players on the 2023 53-man roster, 18 saw action in their first regular season game as a member of the Patriots.

2023 draft picks – CB Christian Gonzalez, DL Keion White, LB Marte Mapu, C Jake Andrews, K Chad Ryland, OL Sidy Sow, OL Atonio Mafi, WR Kayshon Boutte, P Bryce Baringer, WR Demario Douglas and CB Ameer Speed.

Veteran free agents – OL Calvin Anderson, LB Chris Board, TE Pharaoh Brown, RB Ezekiel Elliott, TE Mike Gesicki, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. OL Vederian Lowe dressed for the game but did not play.

Related Content

news

Game Notes: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots vs. Texans Preseason Week 1

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Devin McCourty has two takeaways with an interception and a fumble recovery

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots set team record with seventh defensive touchdown of the season

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Kendrick Bourne has first NFL 100-yard game

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots score fifth defensive touchdown of the season, sixth non-offensive touchdown

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots reach at least six sacks in a game for second time in 2022

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Marcus Jones scores on 48-yard pass from Mac Jones on his first career offensive snap

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Games Notes: Mac Jones throws for a career-high 382 yards 

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Marcus Jones returns a punt 84 yards for game's only touchdown

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots defense has season-high nine sacks, ties for most in Belichick era

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Eagles in the Regular-Season Opener

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/10

5 Keys from Patriots opening loss to Eagles

Game Notes: Mac Jones sets career highs in completions

Philadelphia Eagles Postgame Quotes 9/10

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

Watch as Tom Brady is honored during a halftime ceremony during New England's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matthew Judon 9/10: "We know what our defense can do" 

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Mac Jones 9/10: "Definitely felt like we fought hard"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

David Andrews 9/10: "We've got to clean it up"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 9/10: "I thought we did a good job on correcting some things" 

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Bill Belichick 9/10: "We didn't do enough to win"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

During the summer of 2000, Tom Brady kept a diary chronicling his rookie training camp as he got his first taste of a league he would eventually dominate.

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

With the arrival of Week 1, here are the biggest questions that need to be answered as the Patriots prepare to embark on the 2023 season.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising