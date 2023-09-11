Game Notes: Mac Jones sets career highs in completions

MAC JONES THROWS FOR AT LEAST TWO TOUCHDOWNS IN FOURTH STRAIGHT GAME

QB Mac Jones threw for three total touchdowns with a 9-yard touchdown pass to TE Hunter Henry and a 19-yard touchdown pass to WR Kendrick Bourne in the second quarter and a 11-yard touchdown pass to Bourne in fourth quarter. Jones has now thrown for at least two touchdowns in four straight games, after closing out the 2022 season with at least two touchdowns in the final three games of the year.

JONES SETS CAREER HIGHS IN COMPLETIONS AND ATTEMPTS

Jones set career highs with 35 completions on 54 attempts. His previous high in completions was 31 vs. Tampa Bay on Oct. 3, 2021 and his previous best in attempts was 51 vs. New Orleans on Sept. 26, 2021. It is the second time he has at least 50 attempts in a game and the third time he has had at least 30 completions in a game.

JONES THROWS FOR THREE TOUCHDOWNS FOR FOURTH TIME

Jones threw three touchdowns in a game for the fourth time in his career. He had three touchdowns at Buffalo on Jan. 8, 2023, vs. Jacksonville on Jan. 2, 2022, vs. Cleveland on Nov. 4, 2021.

JONES HAS FIFTH CAREER 300-YARD GAME

Jones finished with 316 yards passing. It is his fifth career 300-yard game. In 2022, he had two 300-yard games, including a career-high 382 yards passing.

KENDRICK BOURNE TIES CAREER-HIGH WITH THIRD TWO-TOUCHDOWN GAME

WR Kendrick Bourne caught two touchdown passes from QB Mac Jones with a 19-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and an 11-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. It marks his third two-touchdown game and second as a member of the Patriots. He also had two touchdowns vs. Tennessee on Nov. 28, 2021. Bourne's first career two-touchdown game was on Dec. 8, 2019 at New Orleans when he played for San Francisco.

GONZALEZ GETS CREDIT FOR FIRST CAREER SACK; HAS KEY PASS BREAKUP IN FOURTH QUARTER

First-round draft pick DB Christian Gonzalez sacked QB Jalen Hurts for an 8-yard loss in the fourth quarter for his first career NFL sack. Later in the fourth quarter, he broke up a Philadelphia pass on a fourth-and-two situation with 1:57 left to play.

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON SHOWS UP IN THE PASSING GAME

Rhamondre Stevenson finished with 6 receptions for 64 yards. It is the third time in his career he has had at least 60 receiving yards in a game. He had career-high 76 yards receiving at Minnesota on Nov. 24, 2022 and 72 receiving yards at N.Y. Jets on Oct. 30, 2022. Last year, Stevenson led the Patriots with a team-high 69 receptions.

TY MONTOMERY II HAS SECOND-LONGEST KICKOFF RETURN OF HIS CAREER;

THIRD 40-YARD RETURN OF HIS CAREER

RB Ty Montgomery II returned a second quarter kickoff 43 yards. It marked his third career kickoff of at least 40 yards and the second longest kickoff return of his career. He had a career-long 46-yard return on Sept. 13, 2015 at Chicago and a 40-yard return vs. Dallas on Oct. 16, 2016 while he played for Green Bay.

JUDON AND UCHE RECORD FIRST SACKS THE SEASON

LB Matthew Judon and LB Josh Uche each recorded first quarter sacks against Philadelphia. In 2022, Judon (15 ½) and Uche (11 ½) both reached double digit sack totals. It was the fourth time in team history that the Patriots had two players reach at double digit sack totals.

RB EZEKIEL ELLIOTT MAKES DEBUT IN A NEW ENGLAND UNIFORM

RB Ezekeil Elliott's first play as a member of the Patriots resulted in an 11-yard run in the first quarter.

MIKE GESICKI'S FIRST RECEPTION GOES FOR A FIRST DOWN

TE Mike Gesicki made his debut in a New England uniform against Philadelphia after missing the entire preseason due to injury. His first reception was a 9-yard gain for a first down to convert on a third-and-six situation in the second quarter.

BARINGER PUNT GOES FOR 65