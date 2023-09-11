Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Eagles in the Regular-Season Opener

The play design was a condensed bunch formation that became a repeat call after it started giving the Philadelphia defense fits. Bourne is running a skinny post from the outside spot, while tight end Mike Gesicki switch releases on the flat route, and JuJu Smith-Schuster runs a shallow drag to put the post-safety in conflict. With corner James Bradberry sitting outside of him, both the quarterback and receiver know that Bourne is breaking inside on the post, and all Mac needs to do is throw on time, and it's a touchdown – that, folks, is Bill O'Brien's offense.

"[James] Bradberry was kind of in no-man's land. It's a tough position he was in, and I think we just exposed it. Threatening him both ways. I think that's the scheme of the offense to threaten that outside area, but that area [the post] is open, too. It puts him [Bradberry] in a tough predicament, and we were able to take advantage," Bourne told Patriots.com.

Although it would've been nice for Bourne and the Patriots to come away with a win, that's one example of a building block moving forward with the season in its very early stages. Plus, it was nice to see Bourne back involved as a go-to target for Jones, which is where he belongs.

2. Patriots QB Mac Jones Hard on Himself Following Failed Comeback Attempt

The Patriots quarterback took full responsibility for the loss during his post-game press conference, repeating multiple times that he had two chances to win the game and failed.

"They gave me the ball twice to win the game, and I couldn't do it. I just got to go back and watch and see what I can do better, but as a quarterback, that hurts, right? You get a chance to win the game twice and can't do it." Jones told reporters following the loss.

On the one hand, a high throw that slipped out of Jones's hand in rainy conditions bounced off Bourne's hands into Darius Slay's lap for a pick-six, contributing to the initial deficit, and there were other instances where the ball placement was slightly off making life harder on the receivers. Jones finished with a completion percentage over expected of -3.3, despite having a 7.2 average target depth, which ranks in the 28th percentile.

As the Pats QB1 pointed out, he also had two fourth-quarter possessions in a one-score game with a chance to take the lead, and the Patriots offense turned the ball over on downs in both instances. That's not all on the quarterback, but this was a so-so performance from Jones. Some good, like the dart highlighted above to Bourne, but too much bad to win.

Playing the silver linings game with Jones, there is a tad more zip on his drive throws down the field, while his internal clock and ability to operate under pressure are resetting itself after those things were completely out of whack a year ago. On Sunday, Jones was 10-of-19 for 88 yards and a touchdown while under pressure on 35.7% of his drop-backs with an average time to throw of 2.52 seconds, keeping the Eagles vaunted pass rush from taking over the game against a banged-up Pats offensive line.

The pieces are coming together for Jones as he looks to rebound from a rocky year two, and we are seeing his calling cards of fast processing, eye manipulating, and downfield accuracy flash consistently again. But Mac was the first to say that's on him to come through in the clutch.

3. Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien Showcases New-Look Patriots Offense

Some things that initially stood out from O'Brien's return to calling plays for the Patriots in a regular season game were tempo, spread elements, and using formations to create openings in the passing game.

The veteran offensive coordinator mostly ditched under-center elements to his Patriots offense 2.0. Jones attempted 51 of his 52 passes from the shotgun, with only seven plays, six runs, coming from under center. New England dialed up just four play-action passes, mainly gun-action, which might've been because they didn't want to jeopardize the offensive line. Although you can get the defensive line to hesitate with run fakes, they're typically longer developing plays where the quarterback needs to turn his back to the defense, so there's a risk.