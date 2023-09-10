Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Official website of the New England Patriots

Mac Jones pinpoints Kendrick Bourne for 19-yard TD connection

Mac Jones is masterfully accurate on 9-yard TD pass to Henry

JuJu Smith-Schuster gets incredibly open for 15-yard catch and run

Demario Douglas' second NFL catch goes for 23-yard gain

Ty Montgomery rips off a 43-yard kickoff return

Matt Judon comes untouched off the edge for red zone sack of Hurts

Ezekiel Elliott's first carry as a Patriot goes for 11 yards

Thank you, Tom Brady

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Jack Jones, Five Others Questionable for Opener vs. Eagles 

Pregame Primer: Everything you should know before Eagles-Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Slowing Down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Pass Rush

10 to Watch: Patriots face stiff opening test vs. Eagles

Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium Officials and Partners Celebrate Completion of North End Zone Renovation Project

PRO Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

Patriots set 2023 captains

New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

Unfiltered Roundtable: Pats kick off '23 vs. Eagles

Week 1 Injury Report: Eagles at Patriots

Patriots Players Preview First Game of 2023 NFL Season | Press Pass

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Tom Brady's return to Foxborough began by ringing a bell atop Gillette Stadium's new Lighthouse. At halftime, a capacity crowd gave a ringing endorsement when Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced he was waiving the four-year wait period to induct Brady into the team's hall of fame next spring.

"When Tom Brady announced his retirement after 23 NFL seasons, there was only one place I wanted him to be on opening day – right here at Gillette Stadium, with 65,000 of his closest friends," said Kraft when he addressed the crowd at halftime. "Patriots fans didn't get an opportunity to appropriately thank Tom when he left. I wanted to give them that opportunity. Unfortunately, a halftime ceremony just doesn't provide enough time to honor Tommy the way he deserves."

In addition to accelerating the induction process, Kraft also announced that for the first time, the team will host its Hall of Fame ceremony inside Gillette Stadium to accommodate as many fans as possible. The ceremony will be held the evening of June 12, 2024. Patriots executives chose the 12th day of the sixth month as two of the numbers most often associated with Tom Brady's Patriots career; his six Super Bowl championships and his iconic uniform number, 12. The ceremony will be a ticketed event in which Season Ticket Members will receive first priority. Details will be communicated to Season Ticket Members later this year prior to any public announcement.

Brady becomes the first player to have the four-year wait period waived since the current Patriots Hall of Fame guidelines were established in 2007. Kraft chose to make a special exception for a special player. As a result, Brady will become the 35th person to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX.

Brady entered the NFL as the 199th overall selection in the 2000 NFL Draft. Over the next two decades with the Patriots, he set nearly every imaginable franchise passing record and propelled the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships, nine AFC Conference crowns and 17 AFC East Division titles, which included 41 playoff games, 30 playoff wins and 219 regular season wins. He also earned three NFL MVP Awards during his time in New England.

Brady finished his career as the most accomplished player in NFL history with 251 wins, 15 Pro Bowl berths, seven Super Bowl wins, 7,753 completions, 89,214 passing yards and 649 touchdowns.

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX will host its 2023 ceremony on the Enel Plaza just outside the Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 21 starting at 12:00 p.m. ET. The fans selected Mike Vrabel for induction this year. He will be joined by long-time assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia, who was selected by Robert Kraft as this year's contributor. The 2023 ceremony is free and open to the public. All fans, former teammates and coaches are welcome and encouraged to attend.

About The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX is the crown jewel of Patriot Place and one of the only sports and education experiences of its kind. Through a dazzling array of interactive multimedia exhibits and historical artifacts, the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX displays the tradition of the New England Patriots, explores the history of football in New England and promotes math and science education for the thousands of schoolchildren who visit each year. It is also home to the Patriots' six Lombardi Trophies. For more information, please visit www.patriotshalloffame.com.

Patriots Sign RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate LB Calvin Munson to the Active Roster; Place DB Jack Jones on IR and List QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad

The Patriots announced today that they signed RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevated LB Calvin Munson to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve and list QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad.
New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

The New England Patriots are thrilled to announce the kickoff of the Patriots High School Coach of the Week program for the 2023 season.
Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium Officials and Partners Celebrate Completion of North End Zone Renovation Project

Officials announce Gillette Stadium Lighthouse will open to the general public October 1.
Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve. 
Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed and were awarded QB Matt Corral off waivers from Carolina. Corral was released by Carolina on Aug. 31. In addition, the Patriots signed WR T.J. Luther and WR Jalen Reagor to the practice squad and released WR Thyrick Pitts from the practice squad.
Patriots Place WR Tyquan Thornton on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have placed WR Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve.
Patriots sign 15 players to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed fifteen players to the practice squad.
Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

The Patriots announced today a series of roster moves to reach the mandatory 53-man roster limit. 
Jonathan Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones was presented with the 2023 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium tonight.
Patriots Release QB Trace McSorley and P Corliss Waitman

The New England Patriots announced that they have released quarterback Trace McSorley and punter Corliss Waitman.
Patriots Acquire OL Vederian Lowe in a Trade with Minnesota 

The New England Patriots announced that they have acquired OL Vederian Lowe in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, pending a physical examination.
Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

Watch as Tom Brady is honored during a halftime ceremony during New England's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

JuJu Smith-Schuster gets incredibly open for 15-yard catch and run

New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster gets incredibly open for a 15-yard catch and run.

Demario Douglas' second NFL catch goes for 23-yard gain

New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas' second NFL catch goes for a 23-yard gain.

Tom Brady discusses his career in New England

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady discusses his time as a New England Patriot and his retirement from the NFL during the Patriots Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mac Jones pinpoints Kendrick Bourne for 19-yard TD connection

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones pinpoints wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for a 19-yard touchdown connection.

Mac Jones is masterfully accurate on 9-yard TD pass to Henry

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is masterfully accurate on a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry.
Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

During the summer of 2000, Tom Brady kept a diary chronicling his rookie training camp as he got his first taste of a league he would eventually dominate.

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

With the arrival of Week 1, here are the biggest questions that need to be answered as the Patriots prepare to embark on the 2023 season.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
