Report: Patriots add veteran wideout

According to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots aren't heading on vacation just yet and are reportedly adding Lil'Jordan Humphrey, a wide receiver who spent the last three seasons with the Saints.

This past season he posted 13 catches with two touchdowns, evenly splitting his snaps between the slot and the outside. At 6-foot-4, Humphrey was seen as a tall possession receiver when coming out of Texas. His 10 games in 2021 were a career-high as he remained a bit role player in Sean Payton's offense.

Though the Patriots added some size in DeVante Parker and height in Tyquan Thornton this offseason, Humphrey gives them a tall option inside who should compete with Jakobi Meyers and provide some experienced depth. Tre Nixon's strong performance at minicamp was encouraging at the slot position as well, but the Patriots continue to mine potential options for Mac Jones to throw to.