Report: Patriots add veteran wideout

According to a report the Patriots are adding wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Jun 15, 2022 at 03:54 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

AP21342636292670
Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

According to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots aren't heading on vacation just yet and are reportedly adding Lil'Jordan Humphrey, a wide receiver who spent the last three seasons with the Saints.

This past season he posted 13 catches with two touchdowns, evenly splitting his snaps between the slot and the outside. At 6-foot-4, Humphrey was seen as a tall possession receiver when coming out of Texas. His 10 games in 2021 were a career-high as he remained a bit role player in Sean Payton's offense.

Though the Patriots added some size in DeVante Parker and height in Tyquan Thornton this offseason, Humphrey gives them a tall option inside who should compete with Jakobi Meyers and provide some experienced depth. Tre Nixon's strong performance at minicamp was encouraging at the slot position as well, but the Patriots continue to mine potential options for Mac Jones to throw to.

The depth during minicamp at receiver seemed very solid and the addition of Humphrey only adds another option to the mix.

Related Content

news

Report: Patriots trading Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

The Patriots are reportedly moving Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas where he'll be reunited with Josh McDaniels.

news

Reports: Patriots undrafted rookie signing roundup

Here are the undrafted rookies who are reportedly signing with the Patriots.

news

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

news

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

The Patriots are reportedly making a versatile addition to their defense and special teams.

news

Report: Malcolm Butler returning to Patriots

After spending a year in retirement, Malcolm Butler is reportedly returning to the Patiots on a two-year deal.

news

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

The Patriots are bringing back their big starting right tackle on a two-year pact according to reports.

news

Report: Gunner Olszewski signs two-year deal with Steelers

The Patriots are losing their leading returner as Gunner Olszewski has reportedly signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Report: Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley close to re-signing with Patriots

The Patriots are reportedly close to bringing back a familiar linebacker.

news

Report: Patriots add versatile offensive weapon

Ty Montgomery will be joining the Patriots on a two-year contract according to reports.

news

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

The Patriots' German fullback has a new home as he follows Brandon Bolden to Las Vegas.

news

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

As the new league year begins, reports have Gunner Olszewski set to hit the open free agency market, while a Patriot vet is on the move.





