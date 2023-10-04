Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Oct 04 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Report: Patriots make trade to bring back J.C. Jackson

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

After Further Review: Where do the Patriots and QB Mac Jones Go From Here Following Sunday's Loss to the Cowboys?

NFL Notes: Same old story for Patriots

Bill Belichick 10/4: "You always want all your players out there"

Patriots Mailbag: Exploring WR options and more?

Patriots defenders who could see expanded roles vs. Saints

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Cowboys in Dallas

5 Keys from Patriots lopsided loss to Dallas

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 23 straight games with a sack

Bill Belichick 10/1: "We're a lot better team than we showed tonight"

Deatrich Wise 10/1: "Got to go back to the film and see what we did wrong"

Mac Jones 10/1: "Definitely disappointed in myself"

Bailey Zappe 10/1: "There's always things you can look back on and learn from"

Hunter Henry 10/1: "We didn't play good at all"

David Andrews 10/1: "Learn from it and move on"

Patriots vs. Cowboys Highlights | NFL Week 4

Gillette Stadium Lighthouse's 360-degree observation deck now open to public 

Can't-Miss Play: Hunter Henry makes insane one-handed catch while being tackled

Report: Patriots make trade to bring back J.C. Jackson

With their cornerback depth thinned by injuries the Patriots are reportedly making a move to bring back a former player from the Chargers.

Oct 04, 2023 at 10:14 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson returns an interception during the 2020 season.
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots CB J.C. Jackson returns an interception during the 2020 season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are making a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers to bring back cornerback J.C. Jackson after seeing their starters and backups at the position decimated with injuries through the first four games of the 2023 season. Christian Gonzalez was the latest to catch the injury bug, reportedly suffering a torn labrum in Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. That injury was apparently the final straw, forcing the Pats to move to bring back a trusted player the team developed. The deal is reportedly for a swap of late-round picks.

Jackson had a disappointing two-year stint with the Chargers after signing a five-year, $82 million deal in the 2022 offseason. Jackson played just five games in 2022 due to a ruptured patellar tendon and then was a healthy scratch last week against the Vikings as his play has fallen out of favor with the LA coaching staff. The move makes sense for both sides, certainly for the Patriots who were forced to play Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade as their top corners last week and were left with minimal depth at the important position.

Jackson's return could coincide with a possible return to the game field by Jonathan Jones, who has not played since the season opener against the Eagles. Jones has continued to practice but has continued to be limited in practice. A combination of Jones and Jackson would give the Patriots a familiar duo to hold down the outside coverage roles and provide a much-needed boost as the team enters a stretch of games rife with elite receivers like Michael Thomas, Davante Adams, Stephon Diggs and Tyreek Hill.

With Jack and Marcus Jones both on IR and Gonzalez expected to join them, this was a move the team had to make with the potent upcoming offenses.

Jackson made the Patriots as an undrafted rookie out of Maryland in 2018 and became an immediate contributor known for his ball-hawking ways. He recorded an impressive 25 interceptions in his five seasons with the Patriots, never missing a game in his final three seasons with the team, including a full slate of 17 starts in 2021, a season that earned him second-team All-Pro status and a trip to the Pro Bowl. Jackson will now look to recapture that magic in his second stint with New England.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Reports: Patriots rounding out roster with quarterback, receiver 

According to two late reports on Thursday evening, the Patriots have made two more additions to their roster.
news

Report: Patriots to host RB Ezekiel Elliott

With their running back depth running thin, the Patriots will reportedly host former Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott.
news

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

The Patriots remain busy ahead of camp, agreeing with Ja'Whaun Bentley on a two-year contract extension.
news

Report: Patriots Sign WR DeVante Parker to Three-Year Contract Extension 

The Patriots have signed the veteran wideout to an extension that keeps him in New England for the foreseeable future. 
news

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

According to reports, the five-time Pro Bowl receiver will visit the Patriots next week. 
news

Report: Patriots add a veteran tight end

With OTAs underway and minicamp just around the corner the Patriots continue to round out their roster.
news

Reports: Patriots undrafted rookie roundup

According to various reports, the Patriots have rounded out their roster with three undrafted rookie additions.
news

Report: Jalen Mills Re-Signs With Patriots on a One-Year Deal, Could Move Back to Safety

The Patriots are retaining Mills after releasing him less than one week ago, and the versatile defensive back could move back to safety.
news

Report: Cody Davis back in fold for Patriots

After seeing his 2022 cut short by injury, Cody Davis will reportedly return to the Pats on a one-year deal.
news

Report: Patriots sign linebacker/special teamer Chris Board

A new report from NFL Network says the Patriots are adding a special teamer who made a big impression on Bill Belichick last season.
news

Report: Patriots add tight end Mike Gesicki

According to reports, the Patriots are adding a move tight end to their roster.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots treat cancer survivors to annual Day of Pampering ahead of Crucial Catch game

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/4

Devin and Jason McCourty return to Gillette Stadium for Tackle Sickle Cell Casino Night

Report: Patriots make trade to bring back J.C. Jackson

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Cisco Named An Official Technology Partner of the New England Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 10/4: "The biggest thing for me is take care of the football"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Hunter Henry 10/4: "Excited to get back out there"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 10/4: "We're ready for the Saints"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Bill Belichick 10/4: "You always want all your players out there"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Bill O'Brien 10/3: "We have to do a lot better"

Patriots Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Cameron Achord on the Saints: "They're going to play hard"

Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising