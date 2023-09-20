Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run - Edge: Jets

Nothing has gone right for the Patriots ground game in the early going as Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott have both been held in check thus far. Stevenson is averaging less than 3 yards per carry on 27 attempts, and Elliott isn't much better at 3.5 on his 12 carries. Clearly the upheaval up front has played a role in the slow start but given the fact that the Dolphins allowed over 200 rushing yards to the Chargers in Week 1 the performance was more than a little disappointing. Things don't figure to get much easier this week on the road against a Jets defense that will likely enter the game in a foul mood after a lackluster performance in Dallas. The Cowboys rolled up 30 points against New York, some of which were the result of turnovers, but the Jets expect better. Up front, Quinnen Williams and Quinton Jefferson lead a stout defensive line in front of linebackers C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams. That group is tough to run on, as evidenced by the Cowboys average of just 3 yards a carry including Tony Pollard's 2.9-yard average on 25 carries. Cole Strange, David Andrews and Mike Onwenu will have to be more consistent against the Jets tough front to get things going. Stevenson and Elliott have yet to get untracked in 2023, and the Jets defense won't make that task any easier.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Jets

The Jets are no picnic to throw against either. Corners Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reid are solid, as is nickel back Michael Carter. And safeties Tony Adams and Jordan Whitehead are opportunistic playmakers, particularly Whitehead, who picked off three Josh Allen passes in the Monday night win over Buffalo in the opener. The Jets can also get after the passer and they like to spread the wealth. Jefferson leads the team with two of the Jets six sacks. The one area New York's defense would probably like to see improve is third down. Dallas converted 9 of 18 third-down attempts in Week 2 and for the season New York ranks 22nd in the league, allowing over 45 percent. The Patriots offense comes into the game struggling to find any semblance of consistency and production. At times Mac Jones has been able to move the ball but it hasn't translated to points. The problem has been up front where the patchwork group of offensive linemen has had trouble protecting Jones. Opponents have racked up six sacks but that doesn't begin to tell the story as Jones has been forced to throw the ball sooner than he'd like frequently. DeVante Parker returned after missing the opener and made some plays against Miami. He could be a key figure as a drive starter on Sunday as Bill O'Brien might look to take some pressure off Jones by throwing on early downs in an effort to stay out of obvious passing situations. It won't be an easy task.

When the Jets run - Edge: Patriots

New York wants to run the football and from a statistical point of view they appear to have the potential to do so effectively against the Patriots. Miami's Raheem Mostert repeatedly gashed New England's front for 121 yards on 18 carries including a game-sealing 43-yard touchdown run. As a result the Patriots rank 23rd in the league in rushing yards allowed (121) and 20th in rushing yards per play (20th). Those numbers are a bit deceptive, however, as Miami did most of that damage. The reason the Dolphins production is deceptive is the Patriots were forced to use a lighter front (in terms of numbers) due to Miami's explosiveness in the passing game. That left them vulnerable up front, and that won't be the case against Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook in New York. The defensive game plan likely will include devoting extra bodies to keep the Jets running game from gaining much traction, which will mean the Patriots will need better performances from Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, Keion White and Deatrich Wise. That group needs to own the line of scrimmage, which will then put the game in the hands of Zach Wilson and the Jets passing attack. Buffalo was unable to do that consistently and lost. A week later the Cowboys shut down both Hall and Cook, limiting that pair to just eight total carries. This is a matchup the Patriots need to win.

When the Jets pass - Edge: Patriots

Assuming the defensive front can bounce back, this is where the Patriots defense can cash in. Wilson has been mistake-prone throughout his young career and that has been the case against the Patriots. He threw three picks, all of which came when he tried to extend plays and made poor decisions under pressure, in the first meeting a year ago. It was the single biggest difference in a game the Jets otherwise enjoyed plenty of success in. The Patriots will look to create some more mistakes on Sunday as they try to keep a talented group of pass catchers under wraps. Garrett Wilson is one of the best young receivers in football. He hurt New England in the first meeting a year ago, catching six passes for 115 yards in the Jets 22-17 loss at MetLife Stadium. That could create an interesting matchup with rookie Christian Gonzalez, who has been impressive at times in his first two games. Jonathan Jones missed the Week 2 loss to Miami, and Marcus Jones was lost for that game early due to a shoulder injury. That makes depth a concern in the secondary, especially if Wilson plays within himself. The Jets added Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Mecole Hardman to the mix, and tight end Tyler Conklin is a capable pass catcher as well, giving Wilson some options. The key here is applying pressure and forcing Wilson to hold the ball, which often leads to good things for the defense.

Special Teams - Edge: Jets