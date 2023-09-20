Official website of the New England Patriots

Week 3 Injury Report: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots (0-2) and the New York Jets (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Sep 20, 2023 at 05:05 PM
New England Patriots
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2023

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2023

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Davon Godchaux, Not Injury Related
DB Marcus Jones, Shoulder

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Concussion
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle
WR DeVante Parker, Knee
OL Sidy Sow, Concussion
G Cole Strange, Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

NEW YORK JETS (1-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
S Tony Adams, Hamstring
T Duane Brown, Shoulder, Hip
DL John Franklin-Myers, Hip
K Greg Zuerlein, Groin (R)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Mekhi Becton, Knee
CB Michael Carter II, Elbow
RB Breece Hall, Knee
LB Quincy Williams, Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

