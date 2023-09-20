Week 3 Injury Report: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots (0-2) and the New York Jets (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2023
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Davon Godchaux, Not Injury Related
DB Marcus Jones, Shoulder
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Concussion
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle
WR DeVante Parker, Knee
OL Sidy Sow, Concussion
G Cole Strange, Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
NEW YORK JETS (1-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
S Tony Adams, Hamstring
T Duane Brown, Shoulder, Hip
DL John Franklin-Myers, Hip
K Greg Zuerlein, Groin (R)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Mekhi Becton, Knee
CB Michael Carter II, Elbow
RB Breece Hall, Knee
LB Quincy Williams, Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play