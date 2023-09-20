Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Sep 19 - 02:00 PM | Wed Sep 20 - 11:55 AM

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Brown, Armstrong, Vrabel among Modern-Era Patriots Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

NFL Notes: Pats need all the playmakers they can get

Unfiltered Mailbag: Getting the Patriots on track to victory

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Highs and Lows for QB Mac Jones, Patriots Offense vs. the Dolphins

Abbey Thistle, arguably the busiest Patriots employee on game day, showcases new video board on 'The Today Show'

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 2

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Dolphins

Dolphins vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 2

Bill Belichick 9/17: "Tough loss, but we have to learn from it"

Mac Jones 9/17: "It takes all eleven, it starts with me"

Matthew Judon 9/17: "You can't come out here and have slow starts" 

Deatrich Wise 9/17: "We just need to keep working, keep trusting the process"

Hunter Henry 9/17: "This wasn't our day"

David Andrews 9/17: "We all have to play better"

Photos: Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 2

Rhamondre Stevenson's rushing TD makes it a one-score game in fourth quarter

Christian Gonzalez high-points Tagovailoa's deep ball for first INT of rookie CB's career

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

Sep 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
how-towatch-16x9-week2-jets

REGULAR SEASON

WEEK 3 · Sun 09/24 · 1:00 PM EDT

Patriots

New England Patriots

AT

Jets

New York Jets

CBS / WBZ
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
METLIFE STADIUM
GAME CENTER
Presented by

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's Patriots game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Jim Nantz will handle play-by-play duties with Tony Romo as the color analyst. Tracy Wolfson will report from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jim Rikhoff and directed by Mike Arnold.

Related Links

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Listen Live (Free - Local Market Only)

SATELLITE RADIO

SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 824 (NYJ) | SiriusXM: 385 (NE), 227 (NYJ)

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

NFL+ (Local Market Only)

Watch live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

PARAMOUNT + (Local Market Only)

Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

Watch Paramount +

NFL SUNDAY TICKET ON YOUTUBE AND YOUTUBE TV

NFL Sunday Ticket is now available on YouTube & YouTube TV. Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game.

Learn More >

GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL (Outside of the US)

Watch all 270+* NFL regular season games live and on demand and stream the 2023 NFL playoffs and Super Bowl LVII live from the State Farm Stadium. *Blackout restrictions apply in the UK/IRL during the regular season.

International Fans, click here

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 10:45 AM - 12:45 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

Related Content

news

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Eagles at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Titans

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Texans at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Bengals at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cardinals

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Needham High School's Doug Kopsco Named New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Brown, Armstrong, Vrabel among Modern-Era Patriots Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

NFL Notes: Pats need all the playmakers they can get

Unfiltered Mailbag: Getting the Patriots on track to victory

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 9/20: "We're looking forward to having a good week"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins

Get an inside look at the Patriots 17-24 loss against the Miami Dolphins on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

Bill O'Brien 9/19: "We have a really good group"

Patriots offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Cam Achord 9/19: "Always looking for adjustments"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

DeMarcus Covington 9/19: "It all boils down to fundamentals"

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington addresses the media on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Adrian Phillips 9/18: "That's not our standard"

Patriots ​defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Monday, September 18, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising