PRO Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots at Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets, presented by SERVPRO.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 16, Jets 13
The concern is that the Jets' strength (defensive line) matches up well with the Patriots' top vulnerability (offensive line), but the thinking is that the Patriots will avoid a slower start, have a sharper attention to detail, and take better care of the football to squeeze out a close win.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots
Chris Fowler, ESPN: Patriots
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Kimberly Martin, ESPN: Jets
Eric Moody, ESPN: Patriots
Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Jets
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Patriots 20, Jets 17
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Jets 20, Patriots 18
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Patriots 20, Jets 17
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Jets 14, Patriots 13
Tom Blair, NFL.com: Patriots 24, Jets 10
Why Dan is taking the Patriots: I have little faith in the Patriots' offense, especially in this matchup, but if Bill Belichick can no longer put together a game plan to shut down Zach Wilson, then I'm afraid it's about to get really ugly in New England. The Jets QB has a career record of 0-4 against the Pats with a 50.9 percent completion rate, TD-to-INT ratio of 2:7 and passer rating of 50.6. Per NFL Research, Wilson ranks last in those three categories among the 54 quarterbacks with 100-plus pass attempts versus a single opponent since 2021. Mac Jones and Co. seem like they're in real jeopardy of falling to 0-3, but I can't bring myself to predict it.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Jets 19, Patriots 16
The Patriots have owned the Jets in recent years, winning 14 straight. The Pats are in survival mode after opening 0-2 with two home losses. The defense has played well, and it will here against Zach Wilson. But do they have enough offense? I don't think they do. It's a close, low-scoring game.
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Patriots 23, Jets 17
Chris Simms: Patriots 20, Jets 13
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 17, Jets 13
Tight defensive battle turns on a Zach Wilson pick.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 20, Jets 13
With two offenses trying to find their stride and two defenses who pride themselves on leading the way, this should be a low-scoring affair where turnovers have the biggest impact. I like the Patriots to squeak out a much needed win, with a disruptive defensive performance leading the way.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 20, Jets 17
Although the Patriots offense is it's own work in progress, I can't envision a scenario where Belichick losses to Zach Wilson. Even in the post-Brady era, the Patriots still win these types of games.
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer