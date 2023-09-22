Official website of the New England Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots at Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets, presented by SERVPRO.

Sep 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
WK3-2023-ProPredictions (1)PDC

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 16, Jets 13

The concern is that the Jets' strength (defensive line) matches up well with the Patriots' top vulnerability (offensive line), but the thinking is that the Patriots will avoid a slower start, have a sharper attention to detail, and take better care of the football to squeeze out a close win.

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots

Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots

Chris Fowler, ESPN: Patriots

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

Kimberly Martin, ESPN: Jets

Eric Moody, ESPN: Patriots

Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Jets

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

NFL.com

Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Patriots 20, Jets 17

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Jets 20, Patriots 18

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Patriots 20, Jets 17

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Jets 14, Patriots 13

Tom Blair, NFL.com: Patriots 24, Jets 10

Why Dan is taking the Patriots: I have little faith in the Patriots' offense, especially in this matchup, but if Bill Belichick can no longer put together a game plan to shut down Zach Wilson, then I'm afraid it's about to get really ugly in New England. The Jets QB has a career record of 0-4 against the Pats with a 50.9 percent completion rate, TD-to-INT ratio of 2:7 and passer rating of 50.6. Per NFL Research, Wilson ranks last in those three categories among the 54 quarterbacks with 100-plus pass attempts versus a single opponent since 2021. Mac Jones and Co. seem like they're in real jeopardy of falling to 0-3, but I can't bring myself to predict it.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Jets 19, Patriots 16

The Patriots have owned the Jets in recent years, winning 14 straight. The Pats are in survival mode after opening 0-2 with two home losses. The defense has played well, and it will here against Zach Wilson. But do they have enough offense? I don't think they do. It's a close, low-scoring game.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots

John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Patriots

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Patriots 23, Jets 17

Chris Simms: Patriots 20, Jets 13

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 17, Jets 13

Tight defensive battle turns on a Zach Wilson pick.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 20, Jets 13

With two offenses trying to find their stride and two defenses who pride themselves on leading the way, this should be a low-scoring affair where turnovers have the biggest impact. I like the Patriots to squeak out a much needed win, with a disruptive defensive performance leading the way.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 20, Jets 17

Although the Patriots offense is it's own work in progress, I can't envision a scenario where Belichick losses to Zach Wilson. Even in the post-Brady era, the Patriots still win these types of games.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

