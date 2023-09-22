PRO Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots at Jets

Why Dan is taking the Patriots: I have little faith in the Patriots' offense, especially in this matchup, but if Bill Belichick can no longer put together a game plan to shut down Zach Wilson, then I'm afraid it's about to get really ugly in New England. The Jets QB has a career record of 0-4 against the Pats with a 50.9 percent completion rate, TD-to-INT ratio of 2:7 and passer rating of 50.6. Per NFL Research, Wilson ranks last in those three categories among the 54 quarterbacks with 100-plus pass attempts versus a single opponent since 2021. Mac Jones and Co. seem like they're in real jeopardy of falling to 0-3, but I can't bring myself to predict it.