10 to Watch: Pats seek first win at Jets

7. Force Wilson Mistakes

Zach Wilson is 0-4 against the Patriots with two touchdowns to seven interceptions. In last year's Week 11 matchup, Wilson avoided any turnovers and the result was a 3-3 tie that was broken in the final moments by a Marcus Jones walkoff punt return. If Wilson plays a similarly clean game this year's contest could be just as close. But if the Patriots are able to stop the run and force Wilson into third-and-longs, that's when he's made his game-changing mistakes.

The Patriots must put the game in his hands and force the third-year quarterback to make consistent plays to post points.

"Obviously [Wilson] has the ability to extend plays, the ability to scramble whether it's to throw or to run," said defensive line coach Demarcus Covington this week. "We definitely need to be disciplined with our pass rush. Make sure we've got them contained in the pocket. Make sure we do a good job having vision on them and doing a good job with the rush lanes. Be aggressive in the rush, but with good discipline."

8. Watch the Sauce

Sauce Gardner is this decade's Darrelle Revis, a physical man coverage corner who can take on top receivers and make plays on the ball. Gardner is still looking for his first pick of 2023, and has been targetted 12 times, allowing 10 receptions for 9.3 yards per attempt. Gardner plays almost entirely on the left side of the defense, meaning the Patriots can keep downfield threat DeVante Parker away from him, as Parker plays a majority of the snaps on the offense's left.

Will the Jets choose to move Gardner around to make it harder for Mac Jones to avoid looking in his direction? The Jets have other playmakers still waiting in the secondary, with Jordan Whitehead already logging three interceptions off of Josh Allen in the season opener. For a team like the Patriots that is dying to avoid turnovers, Sauce could short-circuit that plan.

"We have to do a good job of making sure we have the right people lined up across from [Gardner]," said O'Brien. "We have to do a good job of making sure that we're running the right routes that we believe are good against those types of players, which really aren't that many. We have to do a really good job of understanding what we're going against, and then the skillset of our players against that skillset that we're going against, that's something that we try to spend a lot of time on."

9. Garrett Wilson and Friends

A close back-and-forth game can be broken open with one big play and second-year receiver and 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson will be the most explosive player on the field, capable of a game-changing play at any time. Last week, Wilson took a short pass 68 yards for a touchdown, the kind of explosive play the Patriots haven't seen from their own offense this year.

Cornerback health is a big question mark this week, with Jonathan and Marcus Jones both on the injury list after the weekend. Jonathan missed the game with an ankle injury but returned to practice this week, while Marcus left the game with a shoulder injury and was not spotted during practices. Those injuries come with Jack Jones already on IR. Not a great couple of weeks to be keeping up with the Joneses. Getting Jonathan back would afford the Patriots a lot of flexibility in their secondary, but if he's limited the team could really be challenged to match all of the Jets secondary veteran threats like Randall Cobb and Allan Lazard.

It's not hard to see Shaun Wade and Myles Bryant playing major roles, leaving a lot on Christian Gonzalez's plate.

10. Get Clutch

Last year the Patriots got their clutch play against the Jets from their special teams, and while slow starts have been a major storyline through two games, the lack of finish has been nearly as frustrating. Everyone continues to wait for the Patriots to pull out a late victory behind Mac Jones' engineering a critical drive. In a divisional game with two good defenses, it's a good bet this one will offer another opportunity for Mac and the offense to put the game away with a couple scoring drives in the fourth quarter.