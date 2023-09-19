NFL Notes: Pats need all the playmakers they can get

It was similar to a path Belichick took in 2021 when Rhamondre Stevenson lost a fumble early in his NFL debut, coincidentally in a home loss to Miami. Stevenson's miscue led to an early-season banishment. After not playing the remainder of the opener, the rookie was inactive in the next three games before returning on a limited basis in Weeks 5 and 6.

New England lost tight games to New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Dallas during that stretch, and Stevenson combined for five carries in those three defeats. It's certainly plausible that the powerful running back could have made the difference in at least one of those close defeats.

The same could be said of Douglas, who's open-field quickness was evident all summer in camp. For an offense that is starved for production, intentionally excluding one of the few options capable of picking up yards in chunks seems unwise. During the first two games it was apparent that moving the ball was an arduous task. Every yard gained was a difficult endeavor, so why not look past a single error and allow a young player the chance to learn on the fly with the hopes of providing a lift?

Ezekiel Elliott fumbled in his first game as a Patriot, but as a veteran with a track record he was afforded the luxury of fighting through it. Stevenson and Douglas weren't as lucky and given the state of the offense it's not the type of discipline the team can afford to levy with a championship-caliber roster no longer residing in Foxborough.