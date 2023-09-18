After Further Review: Breaking Down the Highs and Lows for QB Mac Jones, Patriots Offense vs. the Dolphins

The Patriots were stuffed on a straight duo run on the second down handoff to lead-back Rhamondre Stevenson, then lost four yards when safety Javon Holland blew up a short-yardage toss, and Belichick opted to punt on fourth-and-5 from the Miami 46. On the one hand, a good offense easily converts one of those two plays for a first down. But, on the other hand, it's telling that this offense is more preoccupied with picking up one yard than being aggressive there.

In the first two weeks, albeit with a banged-up offensive line, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has the fourth-lowest play-action rate among qualified quarterbacks. He has attempted only one pass off under center play-action. One. Jones averaged 8.8 yards per attempt off under-center play-action in his rookie season under Josh McDaniels, with a 26.8 percent play-action rate (13.3% this season). Plus, the Pats set it up perfectly in the above sequence with three straight successful plays from under center.

New England's running game, led by arguably their best offensive skill player in Rhamondre Stevenson, needs to be a strength of their offense this season. Instead, they're 27th in rushing average by running backs (3.0 yards) and 23rd in expected points added per rush attempt. Again, the blocking and issues/injuries along the offensive line are a big reason.

With that said, Miami's defense quickly picked up on run tells and was flying to the ball when Jones went to hand it off. Sequencing together more play-action could open up a non-explosive receiving corps to bigger passing plays thanks to the space created by the fakes, while the defense now also needs to respect both run and pass from under center.

New England decided in recent years to ditch the fullback and the downhill gap schemes that McDaniels majored in during his time as the offensive coordinator, including Mac's first year. Rather than using pullers and a fullback as lead blockers, we are seeing more duo, zone runs, and tosses, with the trap schemes now coming from gun runs built off RPOs/gun-action. And as much as we love RPOs, the Pats are really only attaching bubble screens to option runs rather than downfield routes.

Ultimately, the running game will wake up once the offensive line improves. Still, this group, quarterback and skill players alike, need more scheme-created conflict to generate big plays. O'Brien's play designs in the passing game are sound, but they rely on the receivers to win their routes consistently. The current personnel still feels like it's grinding out every yard, with only two explosive pass plays over 20 yards (tied for fewest in the NFL through two weeks).

Until the Patriots have playmakers who can consistently separate on their own, they need to be schemed open, so increasing play-action usage and other forms of window dressing is a must moving forward.

Here are two more big-picture takeaways on the defense and quick-hit film notes from the Patriots loss to the Dolphins After Further Review:

1. How Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Solved the Patriots Defensive Game Plan

The Patriots defense found its footing to hold the Dolphins to just seven points in the second half, but Miami really picked apart their game plan with their play design and play-calling by head coach Mike McDaniel.