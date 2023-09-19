Unfiltered Mailbag: Getting the Patriots on track to victory

If Mac sucks this year and we go let's say 5-12, do stick with Mac for one last year before his contract is up or do we try and select a QB with our first round pick? @AustinJ29348045

Yeah I don't think there's much question that Mac is back next year for sure, unless the draft lines up perfectly and the Pats could get one of the two best QBs available, with Caleb Williams being the best. Hard to see that shaking out unless things really go downhill this season, resulting in both a sub-five-win season and just a total meltdown by Mac. I just think that's unlikely. The offensive line will get better. The offense will improve. Maybe not to an elite level but to a middle-of-the-pack, can-win-you-games level. I still believe that. Mac looks much better to me than he did in his second season. They just have to stop playing whack-a-mole with their issues that all seem to pop up as soon as they do something good. -Mike Dussault

Seems like the team has been able to hang around and make plays to keep it close, but not to win. Any thoughts on whether/how this team could take the next step to start converting more regularly on the 'must haves?' Does the team have the tools to do it this season? @SarcastaDad

They have to find their clutch. That starts with eliminating the untimely mistakes that are short circuiting their best drives. Who knows what their clutch would look like even now if they hadn't found themselves in double-digit holes in each of their first two games. There's an element of belief involved here too, and I think the Patriots offense needs to find more success to grow more success. They're scratching for every yard now and sometimes it feels like they're pressing. That's understandable considering how things have unfolded early on. But we've seen little elements of what they need to do, they just have to get out of their own way and make it happen once with the game on the line. Once they turn that corner who knows what happens. -Mike Dussault

I'm going to start by saying that I have been at least encouraged by the way the offense looks. They can somewhat reliably move the ball and string together a few first downs. That being said it seems like they have the same overarching problem that they did last year, namely they have no one who can threaten to take the top of the defense. I think the longest play from scrimmage they had against the Dolphins was around 15 yards, you can't win a lot of games doing that in today's NFL. Were they hoping for that guy to be Tyquan Thornton? Because he has yet to prove he can stay healthy, and when healthy he's been uninspiring. Is there any hope that maybe with sometime this offense can unlock some potential from someone or are we just going to have to deal with an entire season of everything coming with 15 yards of the line of scrimmage? -Cory Palmer

On one hand I think the offense's early struggles have been more about team issues that missing a special wide receiver. Of course, a superstar would help, but first things first. Let's acknowledge Vic Fangio's system did what it is designed to do, take away big plays. That's his whole thing and they did it. So I think it's as much about execution as it is personnel at this phase. Certainly, you want to get to a point where you're a good, solid football team that just needs that last piece to put them over the top. I'd just like to see what it all looks like once the o-line is settled in and Bill O'Brien leans further into what he thinks are the offensive strengths. Maybe Thornton is that speed guy. I'll take any help they can get but no matter who is in there, they have to play better, cleaner football. -Mike Dussault

I'm hoping this will be the mailbag question that finally gets through. All I can say is that I'm disappointed in the team's performance over the past two weeks. Close doesn't cut it, especially when the schedule is this tough, and only gets tougher. It's becoming harder to be a Pats fan when the offense continues to flail due to lack of talent, Mac does not appear to possess the clutch gene that Brady did, and Bill seems to be running this team into the ground with questionable draft picks. Does Bill even deserve to break the win record with this team? It seems like it's been at the expense of the fans these past few years. -Chris C.