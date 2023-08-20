Official website of the New England Patriots

Statement from New England Patriots on Isaiah Bolden

The New England Patriots have issued the following statements on Isaiah Bolden.

Aug 20, 2023 at 01:34 AM
The New England Patriots have issued the following statements on Isaiah Bolden.

Update: Saturday, August 19 at 12:37 AM

"Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden will be held overnight at a local hospital in Green Bay for observation. To set expectations, we plan to provide an update on his condition by 9 a.m. ET on Sunday."

Update: Saturday, August 19 at 11:37 PM

"Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight's game. He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation."

