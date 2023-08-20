Statement from New England Patriots on Isaiah Bolden

The New England Patriots have issued the following statements on Isaiah Bolden.
Update: Saturday, August 19 at 12:37 AM
"Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden will be held overnight at a local hospital in Green Bay for observation. To set expectations, we plan to provide an update on his condition by 9 a.m. ET on Sunday."
Update: Saturday, August 19 at 11:37 PM
"Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight's game. He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation."