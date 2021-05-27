Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Issue Statements on Retirement of Adam Vinatieri

"Adam Vinatieri earned the respect of his teammates and Patriots fans everywhere in 1996 when he caught Herschel Walker from behind for a touchdown-saving tackle on a kickoff return. For the next 10 years, that respect and admiration grew with every clutch performance and game-winning kick, especially his iconic 48-yard field goal as time expired in Super Bowl XXXVI. For Patriots fans, the feeling of that first Super Bowl championship will never be replicated. As memorable as Adam's Super Bowl performances were, he will always be remembered in New England for the greatest field goal in NFL history – the game-tying 45-yarder in the snow bowl against the Raiders. He retires as the NFL's all-time leading scorer and I am certain will soon be celebrated as a Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer."

- Robert Kraft