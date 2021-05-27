Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu May 27 | 12:00 AM - 12:55 PM

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Issue Statements on Retirement of Adam Vinatieri

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

Meyers striving for consistency

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 OTAs

NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

Download the Printable Schedule

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Issue Statements on Retirement of Adam Vinatieri

May 26, 2021 at 09:45 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

BB-121700_DS110-watermarked
David Silverman

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Head Coach Bill Belichick issued the following statements on the retirement of kicker Adam Vinatieri.

"Adam Vinatieri earned the respect of his teammates and Patriots fans everywhere in 1996 when he caught Herschel Walker from behind for a touchdown-saving tackle on a kickoff return. For the next 10 years, that respect and admiration grew with every clutch performance and game-winning kick, especially his iconic 48-yard field goal as time expired in Super Bowl XXXVI. For Patriots fans, the feeling of that first Super Bowl championship will never be replicated. As memorable as Adam's Super Bowl performances were, he will always be remembered in New England for the greatest field goal in NFL history – the game-tying 45-yarder in the snow bowl against the Raiders. He retires as the NFL's all-time leading scorer and I am certain will soon be celebrated as a Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer."
- Robert Kraft

"Adam Vinatieri is the greatest kicker of all-time who made the greatest kick of all-time in the 2001 divisional playoffs. His consistency, mental toughness and performance under pressure was legendary. I am honored to have coached Adam, going all the way back to his rookie year in 1996 and through some of the most special moments in Patriots and league history. Adam is in the rarest echelon of athletes whose career accomplishments may never be matched."
- Bill Belichick

📄 RELATED: Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

Related Content

news

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

The former Patriots kicker calls it a career after 24 seasons in the NFL.
news

Report: NFL owners adjust roster cutdown schedule

With a three-game preseason now a reality, the NFL owners have tweaked the schedule for roster cutdowns.
news

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
news

Get to know the newest Patriots free agent signings

After a tidal wave of free agency news in March, the Patriots have steadily added more and more new faces. Let's get to know the latest free agent signings off the field.

Latest News

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Issue Statements on Retirement of Adam Vinatieri

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

Report: NFL owners adjust roster cutdown schedule

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Get to know the newest Patriots free agent signings

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Highlights from Patriots Cheerleaders Final Auditions

With the new NFL season on the horizon, the Patriots Cheerleaders held their final auditions at Cross Pavilion at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, May 23.

Jakobi Meyers 5/25: 'It's all about your ability to adapt'

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Mike Onwenu 5/25: 'Wherever I am needed that is where I am at.'

Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Lawrence Guy 5/20: 'All the greats say they learn from their failures'

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Get an inside look at Brian Hoyer's family's NFL journey in this episode of 'Do Your Life.'

Josh Uche 5/18: 'Trying to learn everyday and trying to get better'

Patriots Linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising