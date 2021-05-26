Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAffee Show'

The kicker broke in with the Patriots in 1996 after spending a season with the Amsterdam Admirals of the World League of American Football and would give the team a decade-worth of clutch kicks, including game-winners in Super Bowls 36 and 38, and arguably the greatest kick of all-time coming against the Raiders in the 2001 Divisional Round, as Vinatieri hit a 46-yarder through a blizzard to send the game to overtime where he'd kick the winner as well.

New England was lucky to replace Vinatieri with Stephen Gostkowksi in the 2006 season, who would go on to have a productive career with the Patriots as well, but rarely was Gostkowski ever called upon to make the kind of pressure kicks that made Vinatieri a household name.