Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

To my wife, Shahrzad: Thank you for the sacrifice, grace, forgiveness and everything else you did to support my dream and our family. To my children, Jeremiah, Hannah, Noah, and Micah: Thank you for inspiring daddy every day. The five of you have seen me at my very best and at my very worst. Through it all, your unconditional support has bolstered me. I love you all.

To every teacher, mentor, pastor, coach, agent, physical therapist, athletic trainer, massage therapist, chiropractor, nurse, doctor, friend, roommate, and family member: THANK YOU! To every member of the weight room staff, equipment staff, support staff, public relations staff, custodial staff, dining room staff, football staff and so many more: THANK YOU! You all supported me from my time growing up in Southern California to my time here in New England. You all helped me take my career in football from a dream to a reality. Thank you. WE did this as a collective! I love you all.

To the Kraft family and the entire Patriots organization: Thank you for your continued support and belief. Thank you for always treating me and my family like your family. I truly believe I have been a part of the best organization in all of pro sports.

To Coach Belichick: Thank you for giving me the opportunity to pursue my childhood dream. Thank you for your belief in me. You took a chance on me and kept me around when many would not have. It is a great honor to know that I played for the best coach in the history of our league.

To my teammates from Servite High School, UCLA and especially here in New England: Words cannot express my gratitude for you all. You pushed me to the highest highs and walked with me through the lowest lows. I've often told many of you that the greatest honor I have ever had was watching you become the best versions of yourselves as men. You all did more for me than I could ever do for you. What we did on the field was special, but the bond we have off of it will last us a lifetime. You are my brothers. Thank you for everything. I love you all.

To the many players and coaches I have competed against over the years, especially those in the NFL: It has been an honor. To witness your greatness and share the field with you both inspired and pushed me. Collectively, you all make our game the greatest in the world.

Many of you know me to be a man of faith. I truly believe without the grace and mercy of the Lord Jesus, I would not be writing this. Lord, thank You for making a way when there seemed to be none. Thank You for preserving my body and my mind throughout the years. Thank You for all the wonderful people you sent into my life. Thank You for Your grace and mercy in my life. This is Your story, and I am thankful You chose me to be a part of it. I love You.

"Not to us, O Lord, not to us, but to your name give glory, for the sake of your steadfast love and your faithfulness!" Psalm 115:1

...Dad, you blazed the trail. You set the standard. I hope I didn't miss anything. I hope I followed those footsteps well. It was never a burden. Only a blessing. A gift from the Lord...

"How do I feel about being a Patriot for life?"

..."AWW YEAH!!!"

May God Bless you all!