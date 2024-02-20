Statement from Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo on Matthew Slater's Retirement

Matthew Slater – my friend, former co-captain, three-time Super Bowl Champion, five-time first-team All-Pro and 10-time Pro-Bowler – is an all-time great. He is an incredible human being and an extraordinary father, husband, son, friend and teammate, to name just a few of the many key roles he plays for countless people who have been fortunate enough to be graced by his presence. Matthew and his lovely family, including his wife, Shahrzad, and beautiful children, Jeremiah, Hannah, Noah and Micah, are led by faith and commitment, example and action.

Matthew and I entered the NFL together in 2008, and I was fortunate to play my entire career with him. Matthew's leadership, attitude, intelligence and dedication created a professional football career that will most definitely earn him enshrinement in both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Patriots Hall of Fame.

Matthew is a winner in football, but his accomplishments far exceed the field. He is a winner in life. I know that Matthew will continue to make profound impact on so many in his community, both personally and professionally.

Matthew is my dear friend for life. I thank him for the man he is and wish him the very best in all future endeavors. I know he will be great at whatever he chooses to do next.