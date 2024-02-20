Statement from Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo on Matthew Slater's Retirement

 Skip to main content
Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo has issued the following statement on Matthew Slater's retirement announcement.

Feb 20, 2024 at 11:53 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
Matthew Slater 16x9
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Matthew Slater – my friend, former co-captain, three-time Super Bowl Champion, five-time first-team All-Pro and 10-time Pro-Bowler – is an all-time great. He is an incredible human being and an extraordinary father, husband, son, friend and teammate, to name just a few of the many key roles he plays for countless people who have been fortunate enough to be graced by his presence. Matthew and his lovely family, including his wife, Shahrzad, and beautiful children, Jeremiah, Hannah, Noah and Micah, are led by faith and commitment, example and action.

Matthew and I entered the NFL together in 2008, and I was fortunate to play my entire career with him. Matthew's leadership, attitude, intelligence and dedication created a professional football career that will most definitely earn him enshrinement in both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Patriots Hall of Fame.

Matthew is a winner in football, but his accomplishments far exceed the field. He is a winner in life. I know that Matthew will continue to make profound impact on so many in his community, both personally and professionally.

Matthew is my dear friend for life. I thank him for the man he is and wish him the very best in all future endeavors. I know he will be great at whatever he chooses to do next.

- Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo

Photos: Best of Matthew Slater

Presenting some of the best images of Matthew Slater throughout his 16-year NFL career, all with the New England Patriots.

SBXLIX_SS020115_DS2735-watermarked
1 / 85
Photo by David Silverman
2 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
3 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by Keith Nordstrom
4 / 85

Photo by Keith Nordstrom

Photo by David Silverman
5 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
6 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Keith Nordstrom
7 / 85

Photo by Keith Nordstrom

Photo by Jim Mahoney
8 / 85

Photo by Jim Mahoney

Photo by David Silverman
9 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
10 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
11 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

SBLIII-020319-LAR_DS1971-watermarked
12 / 85
Photo by David Silverman
13 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
14 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
15 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
16 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
17 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
18 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
19 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
20 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
21 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

SS-092020_Silverman0469-watermarked
22 / 85
Photo by Dwight Darian
23 / 85

Photo by Dwight Darian

Photo by Eric J. Adler
24 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
25 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
26 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

TC-072822-Families_Silverman080-watermarked
27 / 85
Photo by David Silverman
28 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
29 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
30 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Keith Nordstrom
31 / 85

Photo by Keith Nordstrom

Photo by David Silverman
32 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
33 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

IMG_2233-605652-watermarked
34 / 85
Photo by Eric J. Adler
35 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by Keith Nordstrom
36 / 85

Photo by Keith Nordstrom

Photo by Eric J. Adler
37 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
38 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
39 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

WR-100619_DS3753-watermarked
40 / 85
Photo by David Silverman
41 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
42 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
43 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
44 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by Eric J. Adler
45 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
46 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
47 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
48 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

SBXLIX_SS020115_DS2730-watermarked
49 / 85
Ron-Burton-2013-Matthew-Slater-03-watermarked
50 / 85
Photo by Eric J. Adler
51 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by Eric J. Adler
52 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
53 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
54 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
55 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
56 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
57 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

NYJ-010724_Darian60-watermarked
58 / 85
Photo by Eric J. Adler
59 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
60 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
61 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
62 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
63 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

SBLI_AF020517Postgame_DS1950-watermarked
64 / 85
Photo by Eric J. Adler
65 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
66 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
67 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
68 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
69 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
70 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
71 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
72 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by Eric J. Adler
73 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
74 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
75 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by Eric J. Adler
76 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by Eric J. Adler
77 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
78 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
79 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
80 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
81 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
82 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
83 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by Eric J. Adler
84 / 85

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
85 / 85

Photo by David Silverman

