Patriots fans who sat through snow for Matthew Slater's final game express gratitude for legendary special teamer who 'set gold standard'

As the saying goes, your legacy is less about what you've said or done and more about how you make people feel.

Noted by Lavoie, Slater encompassed exactly what it meant to be a team player and leader. He made those around him better, on and off the field. His mentality radiated beyond the Patriots locker room, helping to uphold a culture of excellence on the field and in the community.

"I feel that Slater set a gold standard for how an NFL player should compose themselves on and off the field," Lavoie said.

"He was a player of the people. He gave back to the community, interacted with fans pregame and postgame, and made it hard for anybody to root against him."

Slater made the fan base proud to support him and the Patriots – even in a blizzard.

That's why throughout the stands at Gillette Stadium for that final game, his name was written on countless posters around the bowl. As disappointing as last season was for many, being there was worth dealing with the snow.

"Matthew Slater, thank you for the incredible work and effort that you gave to the Patriots over the last 16 years," Lavoie said, when asked about what he would say to Slater if given the chance.

"You have inspired not only myself, but thousands of others over the years with your leadership, hustle, grit, and integrity as a player of the game. Words can only express so much of the appreciation I have for having watched you for my entire childhood and my early adulthood as well. You are one of the many reasons that the New England Patriots, and football as a whole, have been one of the biggest passions I have in life."

Ventola shares that sentiment.

His love for the Patriots inspired his dream of working in sports media one day. For all the words he wishes he could have fit on his sign, he settled for a simple "thank you" to encompass it all.

"Thank you for the work you have put in to help out the community," Ventola said.