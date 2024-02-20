Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Matthew Slater's retirement announcement

"Matthew Slater wasn't just a special teams player for the Patriots. He was a special team player who helped us win three Super Bowls and made a positive impact on the many lives he touched, both on and off the field. On the field, his 10 Pro Bowl appearances will likely earn him a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day alongside his father. Off the field, he will be remembered for so much more. He is a role model, not just for young players, but for everyone. He is a man of integrity and high moral character who is led by his faith and committed to his family. There is no finer person than Matthew Slater. On behalf of the New England Patriots, I want to express our deepest gratitude to Matthew, in partnership with his wife Shahrzad and the entire Slater family, for his remarkable 16-year Patriots career. Matthew's dedication, leadership and talent have been instrumental to our success, and his impact extends far beyond the field. His character and commitment to our organization, his teammates and the game of football are unparalleled. We are all better for knowing Matthew Slater, and while we will miss his presence on the field, we look forward to celebrating his many future contributions and accomplishments. We know there will be many."