After Further Review: Patriots Uncertainty at Quarterback Leads to Struggles on Offense, Highlighting Positives on Defense

New England let another receiver run free through the secondary here. This time, it appears that the Pats are in cover three with a five-man rush. In this case, Jackson should have the deep third, with Peppers likely "buzzing" into the flat to add to the short zone distribution. Instead, Jackson bites on the route into the flat, leaving tight end Daniel Bellinger wide-open behind the defense. The Pats were lucky that DeVito panicked in the pocket again.

We are now at the point with Jackson that the Patriots need to consider benching him for a Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, and Shaun Wade cornerback trio. Jackson allowed a team-high 107 receiving yards on seven catches into his coverage, and as shown above, it could've been even worse against a more seasoned quarterback.

Although it was mainly Jackson on the scene this week, the film looked similar without him for the Pats secondary against the Colts, while they allowed six explosives to the Commanders in Week 9 and five the week before that to Miami. Unfortunately, this is just who the Patriots are as a pass defense. They're short-handed, but the mental lapses are inexcusable.

The Patriots defense shouldn't be pointing fingers at the offense until they get their house in order. The coaches will see this film, and there will be no resting on the ten points allowed.

Quick-Hit Film Notes From Patriots-Giants:

- The Patriots offensive line, Billy Yates, Adrian Klemm, and O'Brien deserve credit for this unit's improvements in the run game. After a slow start, the Pats have the second-highest rush EPA per play in the NFL behind the Ravens (+0.08) and are second in success rate to Baltimore (49%). Their fundamentals on gap/duo schemes have improved tremendously. They're really good at trap/split-flow zone blocking, and they've figured out ways to utilize perimeter blockers at WR/TE. I'm impressed with how far they've come, especially on the double-team blocks.

- As predictable as it was at times, the Pats were effective on their 12 screen passes. They generated six positive plays with gains of 19, 15, 14, and 12 yards. O'Brien had a few well-timed tunnel screen designs and a nice complement to power/trap runs where they pulled Cole Strange to set up the angles for a screen into the short side of the field. It was a fine plan with two shaky quarterbacks against a defense that blitzed on 21-of-37 drop-backs.

- Although the pressure rate (24.3%) wasn't egregious with a combined average time to throw of 2.31 seconds, there were still too many assignment breakdowns on the interior OL. The Pats let three free runners through the middle and needed Rhamondre Stevenson to save Cole Strange on another. That's what Wink Martindale does, but it was another area where it seemed like the Pats weren't ready to go. The free runner on Mac's second INT wasn't a protection breakdown, though. That blitzer is the quarterback's responsibility.

- Route running by the Patriots receivers is a weekly issue that needs an internal audit in the offseason to find the root cause. The Pats WRs/TEs aren't on the same page with the quarterback, they aren't converting routes properly, are either missing hand signals or the messaging is lost in translation, and the spacing is always inconsistent. At some point, there needs to be repercussions for a two-year long problem for this group. Unfortunately, that might mean making a tough decision on Troy Brown.

- RT Mike Onwenu was dominant as a tone-setting combo blocker with excellent fits up to the second level. Onwenu paved the way for Stevenson's touchdown run, and the Pats ran behind him and rookie RG Sidy Sow for most of the second half. In pass protection, Onwenu had a clean sheet. Pay the man and leave him at right tackle. What a stud. Sidy Sow allowed a sack but worked well with Onwenu on double teams.

- I'm a harsh critic of Cole Strange, which might be some bias toward the draft pick itself. He's still inconsistent in the passing game with a mental lapse that led to pressure on Mac's first interception, a sack allowed on a spin move, and he was late to release upfield on a screen that went for -5 yards. But the second-year LG is becoming a solid run blocker. Strange's balance/footwork and grit on double-teams is much better, and he's an athletic puller playing with much better pace on the move. I've seen progress in that regard for Strange, but this is a passing league, making pass protection the top priority for an offensive lineman.

- C David Andrews is the least of this team's worries, but I didn't think this was a great day for the Pats captain. Andrews allowed a sack, a pressure when he let a slanting rusher through, opened away from a blitz that led to another free runner, and another pressure occurred when Stevenson was up in the left A-Gap, and Andrews opened into the same gap rather than opening away. Maybe that one was on Stevenson/Zappe. But it caused a broken play regardless. Love Andrews. Consummate pro. Just not his best day.

- Besides an iffy effort on a cut block that led to a negative play, LT Trent Brown had a clean sheet in pass protection and graded out well as a run blocker (91.5). He's going to have head-scratching reps like the cut block, but he's solid on the whole most weeks.

- RB Rhamondre Stevenson continues to run well with 78 yards after contact and five forced missed tackles. Stevenson had three ten-plus yard runs and eight first-down runs. He was excellent in this game and is showing what he can do when the blocking is there.

- There were two instances where my mind wondered, "What if they had a more explosive ball carrier there?" Once when DeVante Parker broke away initially on a 19-yard screen, and Ezekiel Elliott found some daylight on a third-and-9 carry (and another bounced run later on that he probably should've gotten vertical on after the initial cut). Parker got caught from behind on the screen, while Zeke doesn't have the burst to get the edge anymore. Those are two plays that could've been bigger gains.

- WR Tyquan Thornton is a frustrating player. His speed plays on film, but it's hard for the quarterbacks to trust him due to his inconsistent route-running and hands. Thornton has too much wasted movement in his route breaks (Q1, 5:08), and struggles to finish through contact, and that seems to cause the quarterbacks to phase him out even when he's open in the progression. I'm not saying he's secretly a star being held back by quarterback play, but you do wonder what it would look like if the QBs got him the ball more regularly down the field.

- Along those same lines, Demario Douglas has separation talent and burst/quicks as a ball carrier. But he's not converting routes properly (Q1, 5:57), making it difficult for them to feed him on deeper targets. I'd challenge the coaching staff to get him the ball more often on locked overs/slants/fades to see if that gets him going. Douglas is their most dynamic offensive player, and it's on BOB to find ways to efficiently get him the ball until his route-running IQ in the system develops.

- One thing I'll try to get to the bottom of this week is what happened on those two targets to TE Mike Gesicki. There's a clear hand signal by Jones on the first one where Gesicki maybe should've converted his route to a fade vs. press-man, but that's a staple NE play with sticks to one side and slant-flat to the other where the fade doesn't come into play very often. The second one looked like a throwaway with pressure coming up the middle.

- Overall, the Pats defense missed five tackles in this one, including a missed tackle by Jonathan Jones that led to the Giants lone touchdown. But their discipline in pursuit and ability to finish sacks by playing under control is an area they need to correct. The pass rush gets caught chasing the chicken too much, putting the whole defense in a compromised position. It's not just the actual whiffs we log that count, it's also the poor angles/paths to the ball.

- LB Anfernee Jennings is having a nice contract year. He logged two sacks, six total QB pressures, and two stuffs on Sunday. If it's this regime or a Belichick disciple (Mayo) running the defense next season, Jennings is playing his way into a second contract as a solid, well-built edge-setter who will always have a role in this type of defense.

- Another monster effort from DT Christian Barmore: sack, three hurries, two stuffs, and a batted pass. Barmore's rep to split the combo block on the play-side of outside zone to stuff Barkley was next-level stuff and shows his continued improvement against the run. He has been playing like an elite IDL for two months now.

- LB Josh Uche had three hurries in this one with an impactful speed-to-power rush, a hurry on a three-man stunt as the wrap player, and another on a speed rush. However, Uche has to break down better when he gets one-on-one with the quarterback. He isn't finishing pressures like last season, playing too out of control to get the quarterback on the ground.

- Rookie EDGE Keion White's sack was a flash of his potential. White used a powerful swipe move to beat Giants LT Andrew Thomas, saving a big play on a coverage bust in the secondary. White also had another good rep pressing a block against the run, leading to a stuff.

- NT Davon Godchaux logged a team-high three run stuffs. He was taking to Giants center rookie center John Michael Schmitz on singles and held up well on doubles. Good stuff.

- The Pats will take two +10 runs against a back like Saquon Barkley, but they had an alignment issue that led to a 19-yard run on the Giants opening drive where a strong side rotation by Kyle Dugger left the vulnerable to outside zone to the weakside (away from the TE). That's rare for Ja'Whaun Bentley and company, as Bentley usually gets them in the right alignment.

- QB pressures: Jennings (2 sacks, 4 hurries), Barmore (sack, three hurries), White (sack), Bentley (sack), Wise (sack), Peppers (sack), Uche (3), Pharms (1), Dugger (1), Guy (1). Pressured allowed: Andrews (sack), Sow (sack), Strange (sack, hurry), McDermott (hit, hurry), Stevenson (2), Brown/Onwenu (0).