Analysis: Pats swap Harry to Bears

The Patriots announced on Wednesday that they are sending 2019 first-round pick wide receiver N'Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears, reportedly in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick. With a stacked depth chart returning at receiver, as well as new additions DeVante Parker and rookie Tyquan Thornton, Harry faced an uphill battle in the team's upcoming training camp to make the 53-man roster.

Selected 32nd overall in 2019, Harry failed to deliver on his draft pedigree, recording just 57 catches in three seasons with four touchdowns. He did find ways to contribute on offense, using his large frame as a willing blocker in the run game, but never developed a consistent rapport in the passing game with the three different quarterbacks that he played with in his initial seasons. His 33 catches in 2020 with Cam Newton was his best season of the three.