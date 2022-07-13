Patriots Trade WR N'Keal Harry to Chicago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have traded WR N'Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears. Terms of the trade were not announced.
Harry, 24, entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (32nd overall) of New England out of Arizona State in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder played in 33 regular season games with 18 starts and had 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns. He also played in two postseason games with one start and finished with two receptions for 21 yards.