Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Jul 14 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterback

Analysis: Pats swap Harry to Bears

The Case for Robert Kraft

Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the new-look Patriots defense come together?

Patriots fans among happiest in NFL according to study

Versatile secondary laying early foundation

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Bucko Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Patriots Mailbag: Adding pieces, looking ahead to camp

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Behind the scenes of the Patriots throwback jersey video shoot

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

Home Opener Sweepstakes

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

5 Takeaways from Richard Seymour's latest appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Patriots All Access: OTA Recap

Player 1-on-1 with Jalen Mills

Patriots Mailbag: Will second-year free agents make a jump?

Marlin Briscoe, first Black starting quarterback in AFL, dies at 76

Patriots Trade WR N'Keal Harry to Chicago

The Patriots announced that they have traded WR N’Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears.

Jul 13, 2022 at 05:53 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Transaction-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have traded WR N'Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears. Terms of the trade were not announced.

Harry, 24, entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (32nd overall) of New England out of Arizona State in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder played in 33 regular season games with 18 starts and had 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns. He also played in two postseason games with one start and finished with two receptions for 21 yards.

Related Content

news

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

news

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

On Tuesday, July 26, New England Patriots will report to Training Camp and then on Wednesday, July 27 the team will conduct their first training session on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

news

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

news

Marlin Briscoe, first Black starting quarterback in AFL, dies at 76

Marlin Briscoe, who became the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than 50 years ago, died Monday.

news

Patriots sign final three draft picks

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed 2022 first-round draft pick OL Cole Strange, 2022 second-round draft pick WR Tyquan Thornton and 2022 fourth-round draft pick QB Bailey Zappe. Terms of the contracts were not announced.

news

Patriots sign offensive lineman Darryl Williams

The Patriots announced that they have signed first-year OL Darryl Williams.

news

Patriots make a series of transactions

The Patriots announced that they have signed restricted free agent WR Jakobi Meyers, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and 2022 fourth-round draft pick RB Pierre Strong Jr.

news

Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino; Release kicker Quinn Nordin

Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino; Release kicker Quinn Nordin

news

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

Twenty-six volunteers were recognized during an awards luncheon at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, June 8. Thelma Burns of Dorchester, Mass. wins grand prize of $25,000 for the Grimes King Foundation for the Elderly.

news

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

The Patriots announced that they have signed 2022 fourth-round draft pick DB Jack Jones.

news

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement on Vince Wilfork's selection to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Trade WR N'Keal Harry to Chicago

What we learned from storytime with James White

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterback

Analysis: Pats swap Harry to Bears

The Case for Robert Kraft

Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the new-look Patriots defense come together?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Best of David Andrew's Mic'd Up

Listen to some of David Andrews' best mic'd up moments from the 2021 Patriots season at Gillette Stadium.

The Journey: Jonathan Jones

Following Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones' football journey, from being an undrafted free agent in New England to becoming a Super Bowl champion.

How can Patriots improve in '22 season? 'GMFB'

"GMFB" discuss how can New England Patriots can improve in 2022 season.

Do Your Life: John Hannah

Get an inside look into Pro Football Hall of Famer and Patriots Hall of Famer, John Hannah and see what he has been up to since his historic run in New England.

Behind the scenes of the Patriots throwback jersey video shoot

An exclusive look at the Patriots 2022 Back to the Future themed throwback jersey video. Go behind the scenes with David Andrews, Kendrick Bourne, Matthew Slater and Matthew Judon as they help unveil New England's red alternate uniform.

Jonnu Smith shares biggest focus heading into '22 season

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith wakes up with "GMFB" to look forward to the '22 season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising