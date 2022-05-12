Report: Patriots trading Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

According to reports from both Albert Breer and Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are trading Jarrett Stidham to the Raiders in exchange for low-round draft picks. Pelissero reported that the terms of the deal will include Stidham and a seventh-round pick for a Vegas sixth-round pick.

The Patriots signed Brian Hoyer to a two-year deal this offseason then also drafted Bailey Zappe in the fourth round of the draft, giving them a nice mix of experience and youth behind second-year starter Mac Jones. However, the moves left Stidham in no man's land as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. In Vegas, McDaniels gets a quarterback who has experience in the system that should help the Raiders' quarterback room as the new coach looks to install his offense with his new team.

For the Patriots, the move will open up even more opportunities for the rookie Zappe during the preseason, while Hoyer is expected to provide valuable mentorship for the two young quarterbacks in the New England quarterback room. Undrafted rookie D'Eriq King, a quarterback at Miami but projected as a receiver/running back in the NFL, could also see some emergency action under center if needed.