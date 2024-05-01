3 Biggest Patriots Draft Takeaways

2. Competition Along the Line

After free agency and the draft, the Patriots biggest question mark is at the left tackle position. Chuks Okorafor was signed to a one-year deal and is currently penciled in on the left side according to Wolf's pre-draft press conference. The addition of Caedan Wallace provokes similar questions to those about Okorafor playing the left side. Both have been right tackles and a seamless move to the blindside is never guaranteed even if both have the athleticism needed to make the switch.

There are some other unknowns however at the position. Calvin Anderson missed most of 2023 with an illness and has almost 700 career snaps at left tackle. His posts on social media indicate that he's ready to go for 2024, as the free agent signee from last season could be the biggest dark horse in the left tackle equation. Tyrone Wheatley Jr. also has left tackle potential but has been a developmental player and still has yet to see game action in three seasons.

Meanwhile, Michael Onwenu is currently seen as the team's starting right tackle but he always can slide back inside if multiple tackles emerge, which would be an ideal problem to have. But the competition inside at the guard spots figures to be almost as intense as at the tackle spots, with three interior players drafted last year, another in Layden Robinson drafted this year, and an experienced free agent signing in former Buccaneer Nick Leverette.