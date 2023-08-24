Former Patriots Assistant Coach Steve Sidwell Has Passed Away

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former assistant coach and defensive coordinator Steve Sidwell, who passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the age of 78.

Sidwell was a 21-year NFL coaching veteran whose coaching career spanned more than 36 years. Sidwell had two three-year stints with the Patriots in New England, first as the linebackers coach on Ron Meyer's staff from 1982 to 1984 and then as the defensive coordinator on Pete Carroll's staff from 1997 to 1999.

"I am sad to learn of the passing of Steve Sidwell," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "I really enjoyed the time I spent with him while he was here. He was always very honest and candid in his evaluation of our players and our performances. My thoughts are with his wife, Kathleen, his family and all who are mourning his loss. He will be missed."

Sidwell was a first-team All-Big Eight linebacker at the University of Colorado as a senior in 1965 and became just the second player in school history to also earn Academic All-Big Eight honors the same year. He launched his college coaching career as linebackers coach at his alma mater from 1966 to 1973. He received his first defensive coordinator position at UNLV (1974-75), followed by a six-year stint as defensive coordinator at Southern Methodist University (1976-81). His first opportunity in the NFL came as the Patriots linebackers coach in 1982, a position he held for three seasons. Following one season as the defensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts in 1985, Sidwell was hired by the New Orleans Saints as their defensive coordinator and served in that role with the Saints through the 1994 season.