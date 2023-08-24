Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Aug 24 - 02:00 PM | Fri Aug 25 - 05:40 PM

10 to Watch: Final preseason dress rehearsal for Patriots vs. Titans

What to Watch: Tennessee Titans

Ezekiel Elliott Brings 'Energizer Boost' to Patriots Backfield 

Christian Gonzalez making the most of the moment

Game Preview: Patriots at Titans

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

NFL Notes: Could changes be coming to joint practices?

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Titans

Patriots Mailbag: Finding a spot for Boutte, getting the O-Line healthy and more roster talk

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots QB Mac Jones, Bill O'Brien's Offense in Preseason Game vs. Packers

Bill Belichick impressed with Taylor Swift's toughness after Gillette Stadium rain show

Statement from New England Patriots on Isaiah Bolden

Press Pass: Players Offer Thoughts and Prayers for Isaiah Bolden

Bill Belichick 8/19: "Appreciate the way the league handled it" 

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Second Preseason Game Against the Packers

Mac Jones 8/19: "We'll continue to come together as a team"

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Packers

Matthew Slater 8/19: "Health is something that we never take for granted"

Gamebook: Patriots at Packers Preseason Week 2

Former Patriots Assistant Coach Steve Sidwell Has Passed Away

The Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former assistant coach and defensive coordinator Steve Sidwell, who passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the age of 78. 

Aug 24, 2023 at 02:19 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

in-memorium-steve-sidwell-1944-2023

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former assistant coach and defensive coordinator Steve Sidwell, who passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the age of 78.

Sidwell was a 21-year NFL coaching veteran whose coaching career spanned more than 36 years. Sidwell had two three-year stints with the Patriots in New England, first as the linebackers coach on Ron Meyer's staff from 1982 to 1984 and then as the defensive coordinator on Pete Carroll's staff from 1997 to 1999.

"I am sad to learn of the passing of Steve Sidwell," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "I really enjoyed the time I spent with him while he was here. He was always very honest and candid in his evaluation of our players and our performances. My thoughts are with his wife, Kathleen, his family and all who are mourning his loss. He will be missed."

Sidwell was a first-team All-Big Eight linebacker at the University of Colorado as a senior in 1965 and became just the second player in school history to also earn Academic All-Big Eight honors the same year. He launched his college coaching career as linebackers coach at his alma mater from 1966 to 1973. He received his first defensive coordinator position at UNLV (1974-75), followed by a six-year stint as defensive coordinator at Southern Methodist University (1976-81). His first opportunity in the NFL came as the Patriots linebackers coach in 1982, a position he held for three seasons. Following one season as the defensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts in 1985, Sidwell was hired by the New Orleans Saints as their defensive coordinator and served in that role with the Saints through the 1994 season.

Following his tenure with the Saints, Sidwell served as defensive coordinator of the Houston Oilers (1995-96), Patriots (1997-99) and Seattle Seahawks (2000-2002).

Related Content

news

Statement from New England Patriots on Isaiah Bolden

The New England Patriots have issued the following statements on Isaiah Bolden.
news

Patriots Announce 'The McCourty TwinCast', an Alternate Viewing Option for the Preseason

The New England Patriots announced today an alternate viewing option for preseason telecasts, featuring Devin and Jason McCourty. 
news

Patriots sign LB Joe Giles-Harris

Patriots announced they have signed linebacker Joe Giles-Harris.
news

Patriots Sign DE Trey Flowers

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DE Trey Flowers.
news

Patriots release LB Terez Hall

Patriots announced they have released linebacker Terez Hall.
news

Patriots announce additional dates and times for Training Camp

The Patriots have announced additional dates and times for Training Camp practices open to the public.
news

Patriots release rookie WR Ed Lee

Patriots announced they have released rookie wide receiver Ed Lee.
news

Patriots Claim Rookie WR Thyrick Pitts Off Waivers from Chicago; WR Jalen Hurd Announces His Retirement

Patriots announced that they have claimed rookie WR Thyrick Pitts off waivers from the Chicago Bears. In addition, WR Jalen Hurd announced his retirement. 
news

Robert Kraft, Frank 'Bucko' Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

24 semifinalists have been named for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories.
news

Patriots sign WR Jalen Hurd

Patriots announced they have signed wide receiver Jalen Hurd.
news

Patriot sign LB Diego Fagot

Patriots announced they have signed linebacker Diego Fagot.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman joins FOX NFL KICKOFF studio show

Former Patriots Assistant Coach Steve Sidwell Has Passed Away

10 to Watch: Final preseason dress rehearsal for Patriots vs. Titans

Game Preview: Patriots at Titans

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Titans

Ezekiel Elliott Brings 'Energizer Boost' to Patriots Backfield 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

What to Watch: Tennessee Titans

Watch as Tamara Brown is joined by Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar to break down what they are most looking forward to seeing in this week's Patriots preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans.

Ezekiel Elliott 8/23: "Love the coaches, love the atmosphere and love this program"

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott addresses the media on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Matthew Judon 8/23: "We've got to continue to take the next step"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with the Patriots' newest offensive free agent signing Ezekiel Elliott as he makes his Foxboro debut during preseason practices outside of Gillette Stadium. After signing with New England ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the former Dallas Cowboys running back joined the team for a pair of joint practices against the Green Bay Packers. Elliott shares his excitement to work with Mac Jones and play under Bill O'Brien and Bill Belichick.

Davon Godchaux 8/23: "Onto Tennessee"

Patriots ​defensive lineman Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Jack Jones 8/23: "Right now it's just day to day" 

Patriots defensive back Jack Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with the Patriots' newest offensive free agent signing Ezekiel Elliott as he makes his Foxboro debut during preseason practices outside of Gillette Stadium. After signing with New England ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the former Dallas Cowboys running back joined the team for a pair of joint practices against the Green Bay Packers. Elliott shares his excitement to work with Mac Jones and play under Bill O'Brien and Bill Belichick.

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

With one week remaining before cutdown day, these under-the-radar players are making a push to earn spots on the 53-man roster.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising