Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Aug 30 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit

Breaking Down the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster: Pats Embrace Youth Movement in Several Areas

NFL Notes: Countdown to Kickoff

Safeties first: Depth and versatility define heart of Patriots defense

Linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson 'Definitely a Big Part' of Patriots Defense

Patriots Mailbag: Picking a lead back, dealing with OL issues and more

Cutdown day arrives as Patriots begin regular season transition

Matt Patricia Discusses the Progress Made by Patriots Offensive Line in Training Camp

Bill Belichick on WEEI 8/29: "It's always a tough day when you have to release players"

Bubble breakdown: Tough decisions loom for Patriots

After Further Review: Should the Patriots Stay the Course With New-Look Offense?

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Finale

Game Notes: Patriots play their first game in Las Vegas

4 Keys from Patriots preseason-ending loss to Raiders

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Raiders Preseason Week 3

Daniel Ekuale loops around for 10-yard sack on Garbers

Mac Jones keeps drive alive with fourth-down throw to Kendrick Bourne for 12 yards

Mac Jones has all day to throw on 13-yard completion to Agholor

Kyle Dugger stops Zamir White in the backfield for third-down TFL

Mac Jones finds open grass for chain-moving 13-yard run on third down

NFL Notes: Countdown to Kickoff

With the 2022 season just over a week away, it’s time to kick things off with some predictions of what’s to come.

Aug 30, 2022 at 10:53 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2022_NFL Notes

The start of the NFL season is right around the corner so it's time to get back in the swing of things with some thoughts from around the league. No better way to kick things off than with some predictions for the 2022 season, and plenty more.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
AP Photo by Jeffrey T. Barnes
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

MVP

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo – It's rare when a player seems to garner more respect in defeat than he ever had in victory but that was kind of the way it went down for Allen after last year's riveting overtime loss in Kansas City in the divisional round. Allen appears poised for even greater things in 2022.

Also in the hunt: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay; Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati; Justin Herbert, QB, L.A. Chargers

Darkhorse: Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas; Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis

Related Links

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams
AP Photo by John Locher
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams

Offensive Player of the Year

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas – Adams is reunited with his close friend and college quarterback Derek Carr in Vegas and appears poised for a great season, at least if his performance in the joint practices against the Patriots is any indication.

Also in the hunt: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota; Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis; Cooper Kupp, WR, L.A. Rams; Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa
AP Photo by Jeff Chiu
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa

Defensive Player of the Year

Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco – Bosa is as talented as any of the edge rushers and just needs to stay healthy to produce at the highest level. He had 15.5 sacks in 2021 coming off a torn ACL. If he pushes that number closer to 20 he's got a chance.

Also in the hunt: Aaron Donald, DT, L.A. Rams; T.J. Watt, DE/OLB, Pittsburgh; Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson
AP Photo by Nick Wass
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington – An admittedly risky pick given Carson Wentz' erratic play of late but Dotson has impressed this summer and should get plenty of chances to produce with Terry McLaurin getting a lot of attention on the other side.

Also in the hunt: Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans; Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets; Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner
AP Photo by John Munson
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, N.Y. Jets – Gardner has enjoyed a solid camp and has all the requisite tools to succeed at cornerback with athleticism and confidence in abundance.

Also in the hunt: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit; Derek Stingley, CB, Houston; Kyle Hamilton, S, Baltimore

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry
AP Photo by Mark Zaleski
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry

Comeback Player of the Year

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee – Power backs like Henry don't often last long and coming off a significant injury won't make it easy, but the missed time might allow him to have enough gas left for one more great season.

Also in the hunt: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina; Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans; Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley
AP Photo by Ben Liebenberg
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley

Coach of the Year

Brandon Staley, L.A. Chargers – Staley was the target of plenty of criticism in his rookie season but with a year under his belt and perhaps more of a feel for when to roll the dice on fourth down he will get the Chargers over the hump.

Also in the hunt: Dennis Allen, New Orleans; Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh; Mike McDaniel, Miami

2022 Predictions

AFC East: Buffalo

AFC North: Baltimore

AFC South: Tennessee

AFC West: Kansas City

Wild cards: Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Indianapolis

AFC Championship: Buffalo over Los Angeles

NFC East: Dallas

NFC North: Green Bay

NFC South: Tampa Bay

NFC West: L.A. Rams

Wild cards: Philadelphia, San Francisco, Minnesota

NFC Championship: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Can Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs lead the Bills to the Super Bowl?
AP Photo by Adrian Kraus
Can Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs lead the Bills to the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay

Surprise Team (AFC): Denver

Surprise Team (NFC): Detroit

Disappointing Team (AFC): Miami

Disappointing Team (NFC): Arizona

Overrated Player: Jamal Adams, S, Seattle

Underrated Player: A.J. Terrell, CB, Atlanta

A few additional comments …

*I'm with most when it comes to looking at the AFC West and wondering if there's room for all four to make the playoffs. That would be highly unlikely but the division is stacked. I'm less excited about Denver as I feel Russell Wilson has dropped off a bit in recent years, mostly due to a lack of structure up front in Seattle that caused him to try to do too much. So, I have the Broncos out but the other three in. Those divisional games will be wars.

*You may have noticed I left Cincinnati out of the playoff picture. It's not because I feel the Bengals were a fluke last season because I strongly believe in Joe Burrow and his talented wideouts. But I also believe in the Super Bowl loss hangover, and it's tough to overcome. Playing in a loaded AFC, Cincy might very well be a quality football team but still struggle to make the playoffs.

*As strong as the AFC is, the opposite is true of the NFC. I had a tough time coming up with the seven playoff teams and went with the Vikings solely based on their talent at wide receiver and an otherwise lack of quality in the conference. It's strange how the influx of talented players to the AFC (Wilson, Davante Adams, etc) tipped the scales so dramatically.

*Last year I felt the Ravens would be a disappointment largely because Lamar Jackson hadn't shown much development as a pocket passer. Then Baltimore was 8-3 despite losing more than a dozen quality players during the first half of the season. The Ravens ultimately collapsed, but only after Jackson was lost to COVID/injury. Jackson remains an average passer but he's shown he can win (37-12 career record) and the Ravens will bounce back.

*Of the much-ballyhooed crop of second-year quarterbacks, led by the Patriots own Mac Jones, I feel the one who gets overlooked the most is Justin Fields. Fields flashed tremendous ability at times as a rookie but receives almost no support up front and often is forced to run for his life. Unfortunately, things look even worse in Chicago and Fields may be in for another long season.

*It might be time for the league to step in and legislate some parameters around joint practices. Coaches love them for the controlled environment they create, but fights marred the workouts involving virtually every team this summer. The Patriots and Panthers had some really ugly moments, but none topped the Rams-Bengals incident involving Aaron Donald. Understanding that the league isn't allowed to punish players for actions on the practice field, it's clear that players take liberties in that setting that would rarely occur on the game field when repercussions would be a suspension/fine. Players wouldn't be as willing to fight if they thought they'd be risking more than an early end to their practice. Some of the hostility is to be expected and is simply part of the game, but this summer seemed over the top.

Power 5

Our inaugural Power 5 of 2022 will surely look quite different in a couple of weeks once the actual games are played but that won't stop us from offering our rankings now.

  1. Buffalo – Slight concern with off-field issues but Sean McDermott's club appears poised for greatness.
  2. Kansas City – The Chiefs have a tough division and player turnover to deal with but still demand respect.
  3. Tampa Bay – Things haven't looked right in Tampa this summer but I'm not betting against Tom Brady.
  4. Green Bay – The Pack have personnel questions of their own but a weak NFC should help.
  5. L.A Chargers – The Chargers seem to disappoint annually but the roster has improved significantly.

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Grading the Patriots draft

Unlike in the past, many of the national draft experts weren't overly impressed with the Patriots weekend.

news

NFL Notes: Patriots Unfiltered's Mock Draft

Mock drafts are always fool's errands but that won't stop us from trying to predict how things will look Thursday night.

news

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Having a quarterback on a rookie contract can be an advantage, but only if he is given the best chance to develop.

news

NFL Notes: AFC arms race will impact fight for playoffs

The influx of talent in the AFC figures to factor into the playoff race prominently.

news

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

The Patriots face a difficult decision with J.C. Jackson but might be better off letting him go.

news

NFL Notes: There will be plenty on Belichick's plate

With several losses to the coaching staff, Bill Belichick may need to take on a more active role on offense.

news

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

As we prepare for Sunday's Super Bowl, it's time to offer some predictions for the league's awards.

news

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

With Josh McDaniels leaving for Las Vegas, replacing the Patriots offensive coordinator will be high on the priority list.

news

NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

In a weekend filled with excitement and tension, Tom Brady may have played his final football game in Tampa.

news

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

As the dust settles on the 2021 Patriots season, it is apparent that the team needs to add speed on both sides of the ball.

news

NFL Notes: Ready for a wild weekend

Patriots-Bills III should be one of the highlights of the NFL's opening weekend of the postseason.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Breaking Down the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster: Pats Embrace Youth Movement in Several Areas

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/30

Patriots Mailbag: Picking a lead back, dealing with OL issues and more

NFL Notes: Countdown to Kickoff

Safeties first: Depth and versatility define heart of Patriots defense

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 8/30: "We are always looking to be as strong as possible in every phase of the game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022.

Press Pass: Regular Season Expectations

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Damien Harris, Adrian Phillips, and more address the media on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Damien Harris 8/29: "We're going to keep laying that foundation"

Patriots running back Damien Harris address the media on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 8/29: "I feel like we never stop learning"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Bill Belichick 8/29: "I think we have a really good idea of the players and their skills"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Press Pass: Working Towards Week 1

Patriots coaches Jerod Mayo, Joe Judge, Matt Patricia, Cameron Achord, and Steve Belichick address the media on Monday, August 29th, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

With just one preseason game remaining, Patriots Unfiltered offers a projection of what the opening 53-man roster may look like.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising