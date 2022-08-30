NFL Notes: Countdown to Kickoff

A few additional comments …

*I'm with most when it comes to looking at the AFC West and wondering if there's room for all four to make the playoffs. That would be highly unlikely but the division is stacked. I'm less excited about Denver as I feel Russell Wilson has dropped off a bit in recent years, mostly due to a lack of structure up front in Seattle that caused him to try to do too much. So, I have the Broncos out but the other three in. Those divisional games will be wars.

*You may have noticed I left Cincinnati out of the playoff picture. It's not because I feel the Bengals were a fluke last season because I strongly believe in Joe Burrow and his talented wideouts. But I also believe in the Super Bowl loss hangover, and it's tough to overcome. Playing in a loaded AFC, Cincy might very well be a quality football team but still struggle to make the playoffs.

*As strong as the AFC is, the opposite is true of the NFC. I had a tough time coming up with the seven playoff teams and went with the Vikings solely based on their talent at wide receiver and an otherwise lack of quality in the conference. It's strange how the influx of talented players to the AFC (Wilson, Davante Adams, etc) tipped the scales so dramatically.

*Last year I felt the Ravens would be a disappointment largely because Lamar Jackson hadn't shown much development as a pocket passer. Then Baltimore was 8-3 despite losing more than a dozen quality players during the first half of the season. The Ravens ultimately collapsed, but only after Jackson was lost to COVID/injury. Jackson remains an average passer but he's shown he can win (37-12 career record) and the Ravens will bounce back.

*Of the much-ballyhooed crop of second-year quarterbacks, led by the Patriots own Mac Jones, I feel the one who gets overlooked the most is Justin Fields. Fields flashed tremendous ability at times as a rookie but receives almost no support up front and often is forced to run for his life. Unfortunately, things look even worse in Chicago and Fields may be in for another long season.