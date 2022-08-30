Patriots Mailbag: Picking a lead back, dealing with OL issues and more

Got to love Paul. In one breath he says, "Who cares about Wynn's contract amount and years, if he is better, keep him." Then literally the next topic he says let Cody Davis go. He's better now but won't help you in three years. I get that you are a mini-Felger Paul, (or wish to be) where you try to spin the negative side for literally everything but try to hide your inconsistencies please. The best part is you take little shots at Wynn until it is clear they are moving on, then you have something good to say. Your schtick is lame. More Evan please! I prefer somebody who can break a game down with no bias either way. Thanks all, excited for the season!

J.J. Barnes

You obviously have a tough time listening and understanding. First, I don't think Wynn is anything special at tackle and if the Patriots trade him I don't think that would be a terrible move. My problem with moves like that is I don't like trading players simply to save money. And that's what that trade would be. I said if Wynn is better than the backup tackle, then they should keep him. Pretty simple logic. If Justin Herron or Yodny Cajuste is as good as Wynn, then trade him. I don't believe that's the case. And I never said to dump Cody Davis either. I explained the way coaches attack these sorts of decisions – as Bill Belichick has explained to me many times in the past – is by weighing a young player's upside against that of a veteran who has already maxed out his potential. In this case, I suggested that if DaMarcus Mitchell or Brenden Schooler (two young guys battling for spots as special teamers) project as being able to help on defense down the road, then the coaches might see more value in that since Davis clearly does not factor in on defense. Again, a pretty simple line of thought. (Unless you have a bias against the person giving the thought). When it comes to money and salaries, I'm extremely consistent. It almost never matters to me because it's not a hard cap. So I don't like to make my decisions based on salaries. I'd rather go with talent. And comparing tackles to special teamers is a little silly in the first place. Saying you want to keep Wynn because he's better than the backup is not the same as suggesting a rookie special teamer can take a veteran's spot. It's apples and oranges. And speaking of lame schtick … how many times are you going to compare me to Michael Felger? Yes, I've worked with Felger and Mazz for over 30 years and I like and respect them both personally and professionally. That doesn't mean I agree with everything they do and say. Everyone has an inherent bias in what they do. Yours is to criticize anyone who doesn't see things your way.

Paul Perillo

What was in my opinion once a team strength (offensive line) now appears to be a weakness. I still am scratching my head over the giveaway of Shaq Mason. They could have retained him and used that first-round pick to address the glaring need at cornerback. Instead they traded away Mason and in my opinion could have gotten much better value for him. When teams start doing roster cuts and if an offensive lineman, cornerback and defensive lineman are available do you think they will look to pick up any of those positions? This year feels like a step back year for me and instead of seeing improvement with the team it appears they are regressing. For me Christian Barmore is by far the biggest impact player on their defensive line and my fear is Bill Belichick will look to be moving from him like he did Richard Seymour and Chandler Jones very soon before his rookie contract expires and while I understand the cap implications I don't like this philosophy of the Patriots. I think they could do better in managing their payroll without always dumping their biggest impact players. Your thoughts?

Robert Simmons

The offensive line has struggled throughout the summer, both in terms of performance and health. Tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn saw very little playing time for various reasons, and when they did play the performance wasn't great. There have been some changes to the blocking schemes up front and it looks like the linemen are having a tough time learning any new assignments they might have because the running game has been virtually non-existent. I also did not like the Mason trade. As I just explained, I don't like deals that are based almost entirely on money and the Mason deal certainly appears to fall into that category. I thought he was one of the team's best players last season and certainly their best and most consistent lineman. But at the same time I don't feel the Patriots have made it a habit of dealing a lot talented young players when they reach the end of their rookie deals. Seymour was a mainstay in New England for eight years and signed a lucrative extension to stay before his rookie deal expired. Jones did leave as a free agent when his rookie contract expired but he would be an exception in that regard (and there were other favtors involved). There have been plenty of examples of players staying – like Dont'a Hightower, who came in with Jones as a first-round pick in 2012. I agree the salary cap excuse gets real tiring but all teams do have to deal with it and sometimes players wind up leaving. I don't always agree with the moves but as Bill would say it is what it is.

Paul Perillo

After an unimpressive game at the running back position with only Rhamondre Stevenson shining would you go and take a look at maybe hiring someone with proven experience like Kenyon Drake or sit and wait for the rookies to potentially contribute?

Marc Saez

I feel that the running back position group is one of the deepest and most talented on the roster with perhaps only safety ranking higher. Damien Harris was injured during joint practices in Las Vegas and didn't play in the game against the Raiders. Along with Stevenson they provide a solid one-two punch. The problem has been the running game is struggling to get going behind an offensive line that is struggling to execute some zone blocking schemes. Ty Montgomery has shown his versatility throughout camp but he injured his ankle against the Raiders and might have to miss some time. He wasn't at practice on Monday so his status is unknown. Assuming it's not an injury that is going to keep him out for the season, those three along with the two rookies is a pretty deep group. If Montgomery is going to miss a lot of time, then perhaps J.J. Taylor can stick around. Kenyan Drake is coming off an injury as well, plus he would have to learn the Patriots offense if the team decided to bring him in. In addition, he is signing with Baltimore so it looks like that option is off the table. Overall I don't see running back as a position of need.