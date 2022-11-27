Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Nov 25 - 01:00 AM | Mon Nov 28 - 08:55 AM

Pats begin Bills prep needing "best game"

Retracing Edelman's improbable rise on 'A Football Life'

Bill Belichick 11/27: "We're going to need to play our best game"

Pats defense readies for another tilt with Josh Allen, Bills

After Further Review: Patriots Get QB Mac Jones Back on Track With Familiar Script on Offense

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Vikings presented by CarMax

Patriots offense comes to life vs. Vikings

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving Night

7 Keys from Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

Pool Report: Interview with NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson

Patriots vs. Vikings Highlights | NFL Week 12

Bill Belichick 11/24: "We just came up short"

Mac Jones 11/24: "I thought we played with a lot of effort and toughness"

Photos: Patriots at Vikings Week 12

Rhamondre Stevenson sets up his blockers beautifully on 40-yard catch-and-run

Jones drops 40-yard bomb in a bucket to Parker

Hunter Henry shakes two Vikings defenders en route to a 37-yard TD

Nick Folk's third FG ties the game at 16 headed into halftime

DeVante Parker shows some fancy footwork on toe-tapping 14-yard reception

Jahlani Tavai lays the boom on a 2-yard TFL of Dalvin Cook

Pats begin Bills prep needing "best game"

Bill Belichick acknowledged the Patriots know they'll need to be at their best to take down Josh Allen and the Bills.

Nov 27, 2022 at 04:51 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks with quarterback Mac Jones (10).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks with quarterback Mac Jones (10).

Sandwiched between two Thursday night games in a row, Bill Belichick and the Patriots kicked their week of Bills preparation off on Sunday as the team continues their stretch of primetime appearances. No reintroductions to the Bills were necessary, with Buffalo coming off a last-second win over the Detroit Lions for the second win in a row after dropping two straight for the first time this year, themselves also on a rare Thursday-Thursday slate.

Sitting at 8-3 but with two losses to AFC East opponents already and still looking for their first divisional win of the season, the Bills will come to Foxborough, a place they've won two straight, with purpose.

"Obviously, it's a really good football team," said head coach Bill Belichick, kicking things off after a player's day off on Saturday. "They do pretty much everything well. Good on offense, good on defense, good on special teams. Lead, or close to leading the league in a lot of categories, in all areas. It's obvious you can see why they're a good football team. Brandon [Beane] and Sean [McDermott] have put together a really good roster."

That good roster is headlined by Josh Allen, whom Belichick highlighted as a potential MVP candidate. Belichick and the Patriots have now seen firsthand how capable Allen is of taking over a game and once again they'll try to solve him with the winds of winter slowly getting colder as the playoff race approaches.

"[Josh] Allen's the leading rusher, so that tells you all you need to know about what you have to defend every time he touches the ball, it could be any number of things and does them all well. Great player, certainly an MVP candidate. He does a lot for their team in a lot of ways," said Belichick.

"Rush together, containing the quarterback is an art," said Deatrich Wise of what it takes against Allen. "We all have to all rush together and mirror our rush up with the coverage."

Defensively, Buffalo can be nearly as challenging, thriving behind a potent pass rush that is expected to be without Von Miller this week.

"When they get the lead, which they have had the lead a lot, play from ahead, crank the pass rush up," said Belichick. It's not an ideal passing situation. So try to stay out of long yardage. Try to stay from having to throw the ball on every down in the second half type of thing. Which they've gotten some teams into that situation. It's hard. But their players are good. They're instinctive. They don't give up a lot of big plays. They make you earn it, and they have a good pass rush."

Mac Jones attempted just three passes in his first game against Buffalo but threw four interceptions to just two touchdowns in the next two meetings of 2022. Coming off one of his best outings of the year, the Patriots quarterback assessed all the challenges the Bills pose.

"They're playing really good on defense like they have the past three years, definitely added a few things, they look like a really good defense, great players at every level, they rally to the ball," said Jones, meeting with the media on Sunday afternoon. "It's a great defense and a big challenge. We're just going to work and see where we're at."

"[We] know we're going to need to play our best game and that's what we're going to prepare to do this week," said Belichick.

Related Content

news

Pats defense readies for another tilt with Josh Allen, Bills

After two-straight losses to their divisional rivals, the Patriots lock in on another key clash against the Bills.

news

Slater, Belichick recall O'Connell's Patriots roots

The Patriots will see a familiar face on the sideline when they take on the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night.

news

Urgency high as Patriots know what's at stake vs. Jets

The Patriots know what they have to do and what's at stake when they take the field against the Jets on Sunday.

news

Andrews' anticipated return should boost offensive line

With captain David Andrews appearing ready to return after missing two games, how much of an impact can he make for the protectors upfront?

news

Tavai, Patriots prepare for physical rematch vs. Jets

Coming off their bye weeks, the Patriots and Jets will meet in a key AFC East divisional rematch.

news

Folk's consistency continues to deliver for Patriots

Veteran kicker Nick Folk has been a vital part of many victories over the last three-plus seasons.

news

Peppers makes presence felt for Pats defense, special teams

Former first-round pick Jabrill Peppers was an under-the-radar signing this offseason whose opportunity is arriving in New England.

news

Onwenu settling in at guard for Patriots

Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu is settling into his right guard role in his third season and his game continues to blossom.

news

Meyers continues to ascend for Patriots offense

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is emerging as one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL this season, no matter who is throwing him the football.

news

Patriots size up a fast, talented Browns team

Hunter Henry and Matthew Judon shared their thoughts on the Browns team that they'll take on this weekend.

news

Tavai's versatility making an impact for Patriots defense

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai is having a growing impact on the Patriots defense with his versatile play.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Pats begin Bills prep needing "best game"

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/27

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/27

Retracing Edelman's improbable rise on 'A Football Life'

After Further Review: Patriots Get QB Mac Jones Back on Track With Familiar Script on Offense

Pats defense readies for another tilt with Josh Allen, Bills

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Preparing for Divisional Matchup with Buffalo

Patriots players Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mac Jones Jalen Mills, Rhamondre Stevenson, Deatrich Wise Jr. and more discuss preparing for the Thursday night divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 11/27: "We're excited about the opportunity"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Mac Jones on Buffalo 11/27: "It's a great defense and a big challenge"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson on Buffalo 11/27: "They play very physical"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. on Josh Allen 11/27: "He's a great quarterback that likes to extend plays"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Sights and Sounds: Week 12 vs. Vikings

Go inside the Patriots Week 12 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in this week's 'Sights and Sounds.'

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising