NFL Notes: Patriots reportedly get their man

The Bills appear to be headed toward a crossroads. There's no question they have the talent to win a Super Bowl, but Sunday's beatdown was eye-opening. The previous week's closer-than-anticipated win over the banged-up Dolphins was the result of sloppy play leading to turnovers. That wasn't the case on Sunday. It wasn't about turnovers changing the game. Cincinnati was the vastly superior team from the start, both in terms of personnel and game plans on both sides of the ball. The Bills never looked right following the events involving Hamlin, and it's fair to wonder if the team simply wasn't prepared – mentally and emotionally – to play at the level needed in the postseason. Regardless, Sean McDermott needs to figure out how to get his team over the hump because on Sunday they didn't look close. … Both conferences will feature title games involving the best two teams. The Bengals were right there with Kansas City and Buffalo all season, and over the last half of the year the Eagles and Niners separated themselves from the NFC pack. The only question is Mahomes' health and how that will impact the game. Otherwise, should be two terrific matchups. … Count me among those who absolutely hate the idea of neutral site conference title games. The league's chest-thumping about ticket sales in Atlanta over the weekend should throw some fear into the minds of anyone who agrees. Clearly the NFL has at least thought about making it a permanent fixture, preventing fans from having the opportunity to watch the biggest games in their home venues. Venturing to a Super Bowl is no small feat, requiring fans to invest lots of time and many to travel to the game. Now, these same fans would be asked to do that twice a year, finding their way to a conference championship before potentially doing so again two weeks later? Of course the league could make an extra buck or two by pimping out these neutral-site venues so the almighty dollar may speak loudest, but you'd be hard-pressed to find many fans who think it's a good idea. Ask any passionate college football fan if they'd rather have the playoffs held on campus sites than in some antiseptic bowl game environment.