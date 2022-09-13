NFL Notes: Belichick strikes optimistic tune

The dust had barely settled on the Patriots 20-7 loss in Miami, a game that was largely over at halftime with the home team holding a commanding 17-0 lead at the break, when Bill Belichick took the podium at Hard Rock Stadium. Mental mistakes, turnovers and some untimely breakdowns led to the Patriots demise, but Belichick focused instead on other elements of the afternoon.

"It was really a pretty even game," Belichick said in his opening comments following the loss. "Two big plays, 14 points, really skewed the game. Moved the ball. We couldn't get enough points, and we got into their territory. We got in there six, seven times, whatever it was, and it was 7 points. So, we've got to do a better job of finishing.

"Defensively, gave up a big play there at the end of the half and a couple field goals, but still need to play better on third down. Obviously getting the ball back there at the end of the game.

"Not enough good things to win. A couple bad plays really hurt us. Need to finish some drives better on both sides of the ball and make an impact. Just build on this and go back to work."

On the surface the comments were curious. After all, this is the same Bill Belichick who has directed the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, a coach that once told us in a press conference that the only stat that mattered is points. And there he was basically doing his best impersonation of a Little League coach, accentuating the positives and glossing over the reasons for his team's defeat.

In reality, the offense that Belichick felt "moved the ball" managed to work inside Miami's 40 twice in the entire game – on the opening drives of each half. So, yes, the Patriots had drives that moved into Miami territory five times (not six or seven like Belichick indicated), but only twice did they get into scoring range.

And for all of that "moving of the ball" New England finished with only 271 yards of offense, a total that looks even worse considering the entire second half had the Patriots chasing multiple scores. In fact, 41 of those yards came on a bomb to Kendrick Bourne with just over five minutes to play. Otherwise, the offense failed to sustain any momentum throughout the day and finished with just 7 points.

The "two big plays" Belichick referred to were the strip sack of Mac Jones that led to a Melvin Ingram touchdown, and the 42-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle on a fourth-and-7 late in the first half. The plays were killers, to be sure, but by no means were they the only difference in the game. The Patriots couldn't sustain any drives in the second quarter and that enabled Miami to comfortably allow Tagovailoa to methodically stick to the quick, short passes which he prefers.

In reality, the 13-point deficit seemed pretty appropriate considering Miami's defense seemed to control things pretty well throughout the game.

So, why was Belichick lamenting a couple plays and claiming a game that in all honesty was never in doubt in the second half was actually quite even?

Only the coach knows for sure, but from afar it would appear he's trying to keep his players focused on the positives. Things did not go well during camp, and at times there seemed to be some frustration – particularly among the offensive players. An outing that included 7 points and 271 yards easily could add to that frustration, and it's possible the coach is imploring his troops to ignore the end result and instead point toward the correctable problems that are preventing more success.

While it's an almost unthinkable approach from Belichick in the glory days of the past, it may be exactly what Jones and his offensive teammates need at the moment. A change in offensive philosophy, complete with a controversial decision to use coaches with little to no offensive background easily could be second-guessed. Belichick understands the tenuous nature of such things, and it's possible he believes the faith he's showing in his team will be met with some from the other side.