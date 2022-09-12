After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offensive Performance in Week 1

Here's another where the Patriots route spacing and design create an opening for Meyers. The Dolphins are playing a Tampa-2 style defense with the middle linebacker running the shoot with tight end Hunter Henry to clear out the middle. Nelson Agholor's under route also pulls the short zones away from Meyers, and Jones does a nice job of influencing the coverage in the other direction by staring down the left side before coming back to Meyers for a third down conversion.

Although it's only a small handful of plays, the point is that there were good things to take away from what was admittedly a rocky start to the season for the Patriots offense.

There are elements of the playbook that New England's personnel is comfortable with and good at executing: inside zone runs, crack tosses, and spread concepts with Jones in shotgun formations.

If the Patriots can emphasize those things moving forward, the offense can potentially pull itself out of the rut it has been in dating back to last season. But there are real concerns with the offense's design and execution that we need to address.

With that in mind, let's discuss those concerns and how the Patriots can potentially fix them:

1. Patriots QB Mac Jones and Knowing When to Take the Layups