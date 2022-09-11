Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Stumble Out of the Gate in Loss to Dolphins

New England appears to be running a variation of the 989 concept on the deep completion to Bourne. In this three-receiver route combination, the outside receivers run go routes and the inside receiver works the middle of the field coverage. With the Dolphins in a cover-three buzz scheme, Jones throws away from the safety rotation to the one-on-one matchup. Bourne burns Dolphins corner Nik Needham on the go route, and the safety is too late rotating over the top. Hopefully, the play was a sign of things to come for the Patriots offense.

3. Breaking Down Matt Patricia's Debut as an Offensive Play-Caller

Senior Football Advisor and offensive line coach Matt Patricia called the offensive plays for the Patriots. Patricia had a few situational head-scratchers with runs on 2nd-and-17 and 3rd-and-3 late in the game (New England failed a fourth down attempt on the next play). But the play sequencing didn't feel like the biggest issue. Instead, the overall simplicity of the offense was un-Patriot-like. The Pats used two personnel groupings the entire game, didn't feature a heavy dosage of play-action or run-pass options, and there wasn't much motion either. Similar to the preseason, it felt like the Patriots were running the same basic play they did in training camp. New England's coaching staff will need to dial up the creativity to help the players on the field.

4. Patriots Offensive Line Starts Hot on the Ground, But Assignment Football Remains an Issue

Speaking to reporters after Sunday's loss, head coach Bill Belichick said there were two instances where the Pats had enough blockers to pick up the Dolphins pass rushers but failed to do so, and there were plays in the running game where getting hat-on-a-hat was also an issue.

On a positive note, Patriots running back Damien Harris averaged over five yards per rush, and the offensive line made holes on Harris's nine carries. New England found a rhythm early on the ground by sequencing inside zone and crack toss schemes to keep the defense off-balance. Although the Dolphins eventually adjusted, the rushing offense was productive.

The Patriots put positive runs on tape that they can build on, but playing assignment-sound football is a consistent problem. There are too many unblocked rushers to the quarterback and defenders shooting gaps to contact ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage. The Patriots need to clean that up for the offense to be successful.

5. Led By CB Jonathan Jones, Patriots Defense Bottles Up Dolphins Passing Offense

As we mentioned, the Patriots defense did its job by holding the Dolphins offense to 13 points and limiting Tyreek Hill to gains of 26 and 23 yards as his longest plays from scrimmage. Based on our initial viewing, the Pats didn't do anything overly exotic to limit the big plays by the Dolphins. Speedy cornerback Jonathan Jones drew the matchup with Hill in man coverage and held Hill in check. Plus, New England mixed in different cover-three zone coverages where they were sound in passing off routes downfield throughout the contest. The fact that the Patriots didn't need an exotic 2018 AFC Championship Game-like game plan, where they doubled Hill on nearly 50 percent of Kansas City's passing plays, is a testament to the Pats current secondary.

6. Patriots DB Kyle Dugger Consistently Flashes Star Power in Loss to Dolphins

Another silver lining for the Patriots defense was the play of third-year safety Kyle Dugger. Dugger flew around the field, registering five tackles and two tackles for a loss, making a pair of impressive open-field stops on Tyreek Hill. Dugger was the last line of defense on a Hill end around where he had a one-on-one with the Dolphins big-play machine and hit Hill square in the chest to get him on the ground. On the next play, Dugger shot through the line of scrimmage to make a play behind the line. Dugger continues to look like an impact player for the Patriots defense this season.

7. Deatrich Wise, Matthew Judon Lead Patriots Pass Rush