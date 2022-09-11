Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Sep 11 - 06:00 PM | Mon Sep 12 - 08:55 AM

4 Keys from Patriots season-opening loss to Dolphins

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Stumble Out of the Gate in Loss to Dolphins

Bill Belichick 9/11: "Not enough good things to win"

Matthew Judon 9/11: "We're going to go back out there and work"

Devin McCourty 9/11: "We had too many bad plays"

Press Pass: Players Discuss Season Opening Loss

Inactive Analysis: Isaiah Wynn, Jakobi Meyers, Ty Montgomery Active for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

Can Patriots Revamped Defense Find Answers Against Dolphins RPO Attack?

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 1 at Dolphins

Scouting the Dolphins: How Will the Patriots Defend the New-Look Dolphins Offense?

Patriots QB Mac Jones On Being Named a Team Captain: 'I'll be happy to help anyone on our team'

Five X-Factors for the Patriots Heading Into the Regular Season

NFL Notes: Patriots predictions and more

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting roles and stat lines, offensive process

Game Notes: Belichick enters 23rd season as Patriots head coach

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Sep 11, 2022 at 05:26 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

20220911_PDC_Montgomery_EJA
Photo by Eric J. Adler

TEAM NOTES

  • Mac Jones moves into Top 10 on Patriots all-time passing list.
  • Jones completes 70 percent of his passes.
  • Ty Montgomery II has first TD reception since 2017.
  • Kendrick Bourne has a 40-yard reception.

PATRIOTS PLAY IN 92 DEGREE WEATHER

The game time temperature was 92 degrees. The last time the Patriots played in temperatures of at least 92 degrees was at Jacksonville on Sept. 16, 2018 when it was 97 degrees at kickoff. The Jacksonville game was the hottest game in team history.

PATRIOTS DEFENSE HOLDS MIAMI TO 2.8-YARD RUSHING AVERAGE

The Patriots defense held the Dolphins to a 2.8-yard rushing average (23 attempts for 65 yards). In 2021, the Patriots held two teams under 3 yards per carry in a game – 2.8 at Houston (10/10) and 2.5 at Atlanta (11/18).

Related Links

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BILL BELICHICK ENTERS 23*RD* SEASON AS HEAD COACH OF THE PATRIOTS

Bill Belichick enters his 23rd season as head coach of the New England Patriots in 2022 to tie Chuck Noll (23 with Pittsburgh) and Steve Owen (23 with the N.Y. Giants) for the fourth-longest tenure with one team as a head coach.

HEAD COACHES WITH AT LEAST 20 YEARS WITH ONE TEAM

Head Coach Years Team

George Halas 40 Chicago

Curly Lambeau 29 Green Bay

Tom Landry 29 Dallas

Don Shula 26 Miami

Bill Belichick 23 New England

Chuck Noll 23 Pittsburgh

Steve Owen 23 N.Y. Giants

COLE STRANGE STARTS, BECOMING THE 25*TH* ROOKIE UNDER BELICHICK TO START ON OPENING DAY.

This year's first-round draft pick, OL Cole Strange, started at left guard and became the 25th Patriots rookie under Bill Belichick to start on opening day. Strange joins five other current Patriots to start as a rookie on opening day, joining Mac Jones (2021), Mike Onwenu (2020), Ja'Whaun Bentley (2018), David Andrews (2015) and Devin McCourty (2010).

ROOKIES IN THE STARTING LINEUP UNDER BILL BELICHICK WITH THE PATRIOTS

2022 – OL Cole Strange (first-round)

2021 – QB Mac Jones (first-round)

2020 – OL Mike Onwenu (sixth-round)

2018 - LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (fifth-round)

2016- OL Joe Thuney (third-round), WR Malcolm Mitchell (fourth-round) and OL Ted Karras (sixth-round)

2015 – DL Malcom Brown (first-round), OL Tre Jackson (fourth-round) and OL David Andrews (rookie free agent)

2013 – WR Kenbrell Thompkins (rookie free agent)

2012 – DL Chandler Jones (first-round) and LB Dont'a Hightower (first-round)

2011 – OL Nate Solder (first-round) and DB Ras-I Dowling (second-round)

2010- DB Devin McCourty (first-round), TE Rob Gronkowski (second-round) and TE Aaron Hernandez (fourth-round)

2008- LB Jerod Mayo (first-round)

2006 – OL Ryan O'Callaghan (fifth-round)

2005 -OL Logan Mankins (first-round)

2004 – DL Vince Wilfork (first-round) and TE Ben Watson (first-round)

2002- TE Daniel Graham (first-round)

2001 DL Jace Salyer (rookie free agent)

DB MYLES BRYANT RECORDS FIRST TWO REGULAR SEASON PUNT RETURNS

DB Myles Bryant lined up for his first regular season punt return in the second quarter. Prior to this year's preseason games, he had not returned punts since high school. He finished with two punt returns for 12 yards.

SLATER MOVES INTO THIRD ALL-TIME FOR GAMES PLAYED

Matthew Slater played in his 207th game and moved out of a tie with Julius Adams into sole possession of third for most games played as a Patriot, behind the 285 by Tom Brady and 212 by Bruce Armstrong.

MOST GAMES PLAYED IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

Player Games Played

Tom Brady 285

Bruce Armstrong 212

Matthew Slater 207

Julius Adams 206

SLATER ENTERS 15TH SEASON IN THE NFL

Slater is entering his 15th NFL season. He will Join Tom Brady (20), Steve Grogan (16) and Troy Brown (15) and Julius Adams (15) as the only New England players to play in at least 15 seasons with the team.

MOST SEASONS WITH NEW ENGLAND

Player Seasons

Tom Brady 20

Steve Grogan 16

Matthew Slater 15

Troy Brown 15

Julius Adams 15

MAC JONES MOVES PAST THREE PLAYERS INTO 8*TH* ON PATRIOTS ALL-TIME PASSING LIST

QB Mac Jones finished his rookie season in 2021 with 3,801 passing yards and entered the game needing 105 passing yards to move past Ed "Butch" Songin (3,905) into 10th place New England's all-time passing list, 120 yards to move past Mike Taliaferro (3,920) and 146 yards to move past Matt Cassel (3,946) into 8th place. He moved past Songin in the third quarter on a 12-yard pass to WR Jakobi Meyers. He moved past Taliaferro on a 7-yard pass to Meyers on the same drive and then moved past Cassel on a 6-yard touchdown pass to RB Ty Montgomery II. Jones now has 4,014 career passing yards. Hugh Millen is in 7th place with 4,276 yards.

MAC JONES COMPLETES 70 PERCENT OF HIS PASSES

Mac Jones completed 21-of-30 passes for a .700 pass completion percentage. He had nine games as a rookie in 2021 with a completion percentage of 70 percent or more, including two games with an 80 percent completion percentage.

TY MONTGOMERY II SCORES FIRST TOUCHDOWN WITH THE PATRIOTS;

HAS FIRST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTION SINCE 2017 WHILE WITH GREEN BAY

Ty Montgomery II scored on a 6-yard reception from QB Mac Jones in the third quarter for his first touchdown as a member of the Patriots. It was Montgomery's first touchdown reception since the 2017 season when he caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers while a member of Green Bay in a game at Atlanta on Sept. 17, 2017.

THREE OF THE 2022 DRAFT SELECTIONS MADE THEIR NFL DEBUTS

Three of the 2022 draft picks made their NFL debut with first-round pick OL Cole Strange in the starting lineup at left guard. Third-round pick DB Marcus Jones and fourth-round pick DB Jack Jones also made their debuts in reserve roles.

WR KENDRICK BOURNE HAS A 41-YARD RECEPTION

WR Kendrick Bourne had a 41-yard reception in the fourth quarter. He had five 40-yard receptions in 2021, including a career-long 75-yard touchdown vs. Dallas on Oct. 17, 2021.

PATRIOTS HAVE A ROOKIE FREE AGENT MAKE THE ROSTER FOR THE 19*TH* STRAIGHT SEASON

With rookie free agents DL DaMarcus Mitchell and DB Brenden Schooler making the 53-man roster, the Patriots have had a rookie free agent make the 53-man roster for 19 straight seasons, tied with Denver for the longest streak in the NFL. Mitchell and Schooler made their NFL debuts on special teams.

LINEUP NOTES

  • LB Raekwon McMillan made his New England regular season debut after missing the entire 2021 season due to injury and was in the starting lineup.
  • DB Jonathan Jones returned to action after being limited to just six games due to injury in 2021.
  • OL Mike Onwenu started at right guard. It was his fourth career start at right guard. He started three games at right guard as a rookie in 2020.
  • WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, RB Ty Montgomery, DB Jabrill Peppers, WR DeVante Parker and LB Mack Wilson Sr. made their regular season debut in a New England uniform.
  • OL James Ferentz saw action at left guard in relief of rookie Cole Strange.
  • OL Yodny Cajuste saw action at right tackle at the end of the third quarter.

Related Content

news

Game Notes: Patriots play their first game in Las Vegas

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots defense forces four turnovers

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Eight of ten 2022 draft selections made their NFL debuts

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots and Bills meet for third time in 41 days

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Brandon Bolden has second two-touchdown day of his career

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots clinch playoff berth

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Harris goes over 100 yards for the fifth time in 2021

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots win 7th straight

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to seven straight wins over the Falcons

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Stumble Out of the Gate in Loss to Dolphins

4 Keys from Patriots season-opening loss to Dolphins

Game Notes: Belichick enters 23rd season as Patriots head coach

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/11

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 9/11

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Dolphins Week 1

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Players Discuss Season Opening Loss

Patriots players DeVante Parker, Matthew Judon, Hunter Henry and more address the media on Sunday, September 11th, 2022.

Bill Belichick 9/11: "Not enough good things to win"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Matthew Judon 9/11: "We're going to go back out there and work"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

David Andrews 9/11: "We beat ourselves"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Devin McCourty 9/11: "We had too many bad plays"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Patriots vs. Dolphins highlights: NFL Week 1

Watch highlights from the Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Throwback Games: Your Way

Vote on our in-stadium throwback designs for 10/9 and 12/1 and be entered to win a VIP Game Day Host Package for the first throwback game on October 9, 2022 vs. Detroit Lions courtesy of Socios.com.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising