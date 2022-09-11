Game Notes: Belichick enters 23rd season as Patriots head coach

BILL BELICHICK ENTERS 23*RD* SEASON AS HEAD COACH OF THE PATRIOTS

Bill Belichick enters his 23rd season as head coach of the New England Patriots in 2022 to tie Chuck Noll (23 with Pittsburgh) and Steve Owen (23 with the N.Y. Giants) for the fourth-longest tenure with one team as a head coach.

HEAD COACHES WITH AT LEAST 20 YEARS WITH ONE TEAM

Head Coach Years Team

George Halas 40 Chicago

Curly Lambeau 29 Green Bay

Tom Landry 29 Dallas

Don Shula 26 Miami

Bill Belichick 23 New England

Chuck Noll 23 Pittsburgh

Steve Owen 23 N.Y. Giants

COLE STRANGE STARTS, BECOMING THE 25*TH* ROOKIE UNDER BELICHICK TO START ON OPENING DAY.

This year's first-round draft pick, OL Cole Strange, started at left guard and became the 25th Patriots rookie under Bill Belichick to start on opening day. Strange joins five other current Patriots to start as a rookie on opening day, joining Mac Jones (2021), Mike Onwenu (2020), Ja'Whaun Bentley (2018), David Andrews (2015) and Devin McCourty (2010).

ROOKIES IN THE STARTING LINEUP UNDER BILL BELICHICK WITH THE PATRIOTS

2022 – OL Cole Strange (first-round)

2021 – QB Mac Jones (first-round)

2020 – OL Mike Onwenu (sixth-round)

2018 - LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (fifth-round)

2016- OL Joe Thuney (third-round), WR Malcolm Mitchell (fourth-round) and OL Ted Karras (sixth-round)

2015 – DL Malcom Brown (first-round), OL Tre Jackson (fourth-round) and OL David Andrews (rookie free agent)

2013 – WR Kenbrell Thompkins (rookie free agent)

2012 – DL Chandler Jones (first-round) and LB Dont'a Hightower (first-round)

2011 – OL Nate Solder (first-round) and DB Ras-I Dowling (second-round)

2010- DB Devin McCourty (first-round), TE Rob Gronkowski (second-round) and TE Aaron Hernandez (fourth-round)

2008- LB Jerod Mayo (first-round)

2006 – OL Ryan O'Callaghan (fifth-round)

2005 -OL Logan Mankins (first-round)

2004 – DL Vince Wilfork (first-round) and TE Ben Watson (first-round)

2002- TE Daniel Graham (first-round)

2001 DL Jace Salyer (rookie free agent)

DB MYLES BRYANT RECORDS FIRST TWO REGULAR SEASON PUNT RETURNS

DB Myles Bryant lined up for his first regular season punt return in the second quarter. Prior to this year's preseason games, he had not returned punts since high school. He finished with two punt returns for 12 yards.

SLATER MOVES INTO THIRD ALL-TIME FOR GAMES PLAYED

Matthew Slater played in his 207th game and moved out of a tie with Julius Adams into sole possession of third for most games played as a Patriot, behind the 285 by Tom Brady and 212 by Bruce Armstrong.

MOST GAMES PLAYED IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

Player Games Played

Tom Brady 285

Bruce Armstrong 212

Matthew Slater 207

Julius Adams 206

SLATER ENTERS 15TH SEASON IN THE NFL

Slater is entering his 15th NFL season. He will Join Tom Brady (20), Steve Grogan (16) and Troy Brown (15) and Julius Adams (15) as the only New England players to play in at least 15 seasons with the team.

MOST SEASONS WITH NEW ENGLAND

Player Seasons

Tom Brady 20

Steve Grogan 16

Matthew Slater 15

Troy Brown 15

Julius Adams 15

MAC JONES MOVES PAST THREE PLAYERS INTO 8*TH* ON PATRIOTS ALL-TIME PASSING LIST

QB Mac Jones finished his rookie season in 2021 with 3,801 passing yards and entered the game needing 105 passing yards to move past Ed "Butch" Songin (3,905) into 10th place New England's all-time passing list, 120 yards to move past Mike Taliaferro (3,920) and 146 yards to move past Matt Cassel (3,946) into 8th place. He moved past Songin in the third quarter on a 12-yard pass to WR Jakobi Meyers. He moved past Taliaferro on a 7-yard pass to Meyers on the same drive and then moved past Cassel on a 6-yard touchdown pass to RB Ty Montgomery II. Jones now has 4,014 career passing yards. Hugh Millen is in 7th place with 4,276 yards.

MAC JONES COMPLETES 70 PERCENT OF HIS PASSES

Mac Jones completed 21-of-30 passes for a .700 pass completion percentage. He had nine games as a rookie in 2021 with a completion percentage of 70 percent or more, including two games with an 80 percent completion percentage.

TY MONTGOMERY II SCORES FIRST TOUCHDOWN WITH THE PATRIOTS;

HAS FIRST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTION SINCE 2017 WHILE WITH GREEN BAY

Ty Montgomery II scored on a 6-yard reception from QB Mac Jones in the third quarter for his first touchdown as a member of the Patriots. It was Montgomery's first touchdown reception since the 2017 season when he caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers while a member of Green Bay in a game at Atlanta on Sept. 17, 2017.

THREE OF THE 2022 DRAFT SELECTIONS MADE THEIR NFL DEBUTS

Three of the 2022 draft picks made their NFL debut with first-round pick OL Cole Strange in the starting lineup at left guard. Third-round pick DB Marcus Jones and fourth-round pick DB Jack Jones also made their debuts in reserve roles.

WR KENDRICK BOURNE HAS A 41-YARD RECEPTION

WR Kendrick Bourne had a 41-yard reception in the fourth quarter. He had five 40-yard receptions in 2021, including a career-long 75-yard touchdown vs. Dallas on Oct. 17, 2021.

PATRIOTS HAVE A ROOKIE FREE AGENT MAKE THE ROSTER FOR THE 19*TH* STRAIGHT SEASON