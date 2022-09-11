4 Keys from Patriots season-opening loss to Dolphins

Mistakes dig an early deficit

The Patriots strung together some pretty good plays out of the gate during their first possession, moving down the field with seven plays that nicely blended some successful runs and effective passes. After a sporadic summer, it appeared early on that the Patriots were finding a stride on offense, making it all the way to Miami's 22-yard-line.

On the edge of the red zone, Mac Jones went to one of the team's best plays from training camp, an attempted fade to DeVante Parker in the end zone, but the pass was deflected and intercepted, short-circuiting what was almost a solid start. The Dolphin cornerback had a handful of Parker's jersey on the play, prompting the Patriots to look for a flag that was never thrown. Thus, the tone for the start of the game was set and would continue through the end.

The defense also hurt themselves on their own first drive with an offsides penalty by Carl Davis on a fourth down that gave Miami a new first down without even having to attempt a play. However, the Patriots D would bounce back, getting a tackle-for-loss by Adrian Phillips and then a forced fumble from Deatrich Wise that held the Dolphins to a field goal on their opening drive.