After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offensive Performance in Week 1

James White to make broadcasting booth debut during NFL's Week 2

Finding building blocks from Patriots loss to Miami

4 Keys from Patriots season-opening loss to Dolphins

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Stumble Out of the Gate in Loss to Dolphins

Bill Belichick 9/11: "Not enough good things to win"

Matthew Judon 9/11: "We're going to go back out there and work"

Devin McCourty 9/11: "We had too many bad plays"

Press Pass: Players Discuss Season Opening Loss

Inactive Analysis: Isaiah Wynn, Jakobi Meyers, Ty Montgomery Active for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

Can Patriots Revamped Defense Find Answers Against Dolphins RPO Attack?

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 1 at Dolphins

Scouting the Dolphins: How Will the Patriots Defend the New-Look Dolphins Offense?

Patriots QB Mac Jones On Being Named a Team Captain: 'I'll be happy to help anyone on our team'

Mac Jones aiming to be ready for Steelers

The Patriots quarterback was feeling better on Monday after sustaining a hard hit against the Dolphins.

Sep 12, 2022 at 07:03 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10).

After missing his post-game press conference to get checked out in the x-ray room Sunday night, Mac Jones was back before the media on Monday afternoon virtually, appearing to have avoided a major injury after taking a hard hit during the fourth quarter of the loss to Miami.

"I definitely feel better, " said Mac. "I want to be able to be ready to play against Pittsburgh and I feel good, but yesterday just talking with the trainers, just trying to get back. Wasn't doing too hot after the game, but definitely feel a lot better."

Reports earlier in the day from NFL Network and ESPN said that Jones experienced back spasms after landing hard on his upper back while taking a roughing the passer shot from Jevon Holland early in the fourth quarter. Jones went on to play two more series in the game but could not lead the team to another score.

A potential bullet dodged, the quarterback's status will still be something to keep a close eye on this week when practice opens and injury reports are due on Wednesday.

Certainly still sore, Mac will have limited time to recover before facing a Steelers defense in their home opener coming off a five-takeaway game. Even with T.J. Watt expected to be sidelined indefinitely with injury, Pittsburgh features an experienced and talented defensive unit with playmakers on all levels.

The Patriots offense will have to execute a lot better and eliminate their own turnover issues in their second-straight road game to start 2022 to get their first win of the season. Despite only putting up seven points against Miami, the quarterback saw potential after breaking down the game.

"After watching the film, I think we did a lot of good things," said Mac. "We just have to eliminate the really bad things. You know, in terms of actually executing the plays, it was actually a lot better than what we thought and what people probably think, but we have to score more points, take care of the football and eliminate the really bad plays. But we had plenty of good plays. Everyone fought pretty hard, and we just have to do a better job at that next week."

