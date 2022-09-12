Mac Jones aiming to be ready for Steelers

After missing his post-game press conference to get checked out in the x-ray room Sunday night, Mac Jones was back before the media on Monday afternoon virtually, appearing to have avoided a major injury after taking a hard hit during the fourth quarter of the loss to Miami.

"I definitely feel better, " said Mac. "I want to be able to be ready to play against Pittsburgh and I feel good, but yesterday just talking with the trainers, just trying to get back. Wasn't doing too hot after the game, but definitely feel a lot better."

Reports earlier in the day from NFL Network and ESPN said that Jones experienced back spasms after landing hard on his upper back while taking a roughing the passer shot from Jevon Holland early in the fourth quarter. Jones went on to play two more series in the game but could not lead the team to another score.

A potential bullet dodged, the quarterback's status will still be something to keep a close eye on this week when practice opens and injury reports are due on Wednesday.

Certainly still sore, Mac will have limited time to recover before facing a Steelers defense in their home opener coming off a five-takeaway game. Even with T.J. Watt expected to be sidelined indefinitely with injury, Pittsburgh features an experienced and talented defensive unit with playmakers on all levels.

The Patriots offense will have to execute a lot better and eliminate their own turnover issues in their second-straight road game to start 2022 to get their first win of the season. Despite only putting up seven points against Miami, the quarterback saw potential after breaking down the game.