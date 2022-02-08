NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Tom Brady's retirement was the worst kept secret in the league last week but when the announcement came on February 1 it still came as something of a surprise if only because he is still playing at such a high level. That, plus he has repeatedly stated in the past that he wished to play until he was 45.

So why a year early while still at the top of his game?

It seems pretty clear that Brady is walking away to appease his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and to spend more time with his family. He also has likely grown tired of the sloppiness around his team in Tampa, led by coach Bruce Arians, whose oversees an operation that lacks the kind of discipline Brady has thrived in.

Then Brady made his weekly appearance on the "Let's Go" podcast with Jim Gray six days later, and the host asked a very simple question: Any thoughts of coming back at some point?

Less than a week removed from his announcement it would have seemed to be an easy straightforward answer. But Brady instead left the door slightly ajar.

"I'm just going to take things as they come," Brady said. "I think that's the best way to put it and I don't think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time, I know that I'm very, I feel very good about my decision. I don't know how I'll feel six months from now.

"I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it's not looking to reverse course, I'm definitely not looking to do that. But at the same time, I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are going to be in life. Again, I loved playing. I'm looking forward to doing things other than playing. That's as honest as I can be."

Translation: "Talk to me in July."