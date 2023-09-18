Schooler's unique field goal block earns praise

With the Patriots hanging by a thread, down 17-3 to the Dolphins in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's eventual loss, the coaching staff reached deep into their bag of tricks to help produce a potential game-changing play on special teams.

The two teams traded punts to start the second half, but Miami found their stride on their second possession, moving the ball from their own eight-yard line all the way to the Patriots 25-yard line before a 10-yard holding penalty set Miami back on a second down. The Pats blitzed on third down, with Kyle Dugger dropping back into coverage and knocking away a pass targeted for Erik Ezukanma that might've gone for a big gain.

With the stop at the 31-yard line, the Dolphins lined up to attempt a 49-yard field goal on fourth down and the Patriots saw their chance to get creative.

"When we called the play going on the field, [Matthew Slater] said to me 'you are going to go block this and just trust in what we practiced during the week,'" relayed Brenden Schooler, the man who would eventually get the block.

Schooler lined up down the line of scrimmage, nearly halfway between the end of the defensive line and the Patriots sideline, then began running as the long snapper started his process, timing the snap perfectly and diving into the oncoming kick for the block.