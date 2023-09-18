Game Notes: Christian Gonzalez records first NFL interception

JUDON STARTS A SACK STREAK

LB Matthew Judon recorded a sack in his second straight game with a 5-yard sack of QB Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter. Last season, Judon became the first Patriots player to record at least one sack in the first five games of a season. Judon surpassed Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, who began the 1986 season with one sack in each of the first four games. In 2021, Judon recorded 6 ½ sacks in his first five games. In 2022, he had 6 sacks through the first five games.

SCHOOLER RECORDS FIRST CAREER BLOCKED FIELD GOAL

DB Brenden Schooler blocked a 49-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter for his first career field goal block. It was the Patriots first blocked field goal attempt since DB Cody Davis blocked a 58-yard attempt at the LA Chargers on Dec. 6, 2020 that was returned 44 yards for a touchdown by S Devin McCourty. In 2022, the Patriots had one blocked kick when DB Jonthan Jones blocked a punt vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 6, 2022.

QB MAC JONES HAD HIS SECOND STRAIGHT GAME WITH 30 COMPELTIONS

QB Mac Jones completed 31 passes against Miami. He completed a career-high 35 passes in the 2023 opener against Philadelphia. It is the second time in his career that he has had back-to-back games with 30 completions. He had back-to-back games with 30 completions as a rookie in 2021 when he had 30 completed passes vs. New Orleans on Sept. 26 followed by 31 completed passes vs. Tampa Bay on Oct. 3.

QB MAC JONES HAD A CAREER-LONG 18-YARD RUN TO CONVERT ON THIRD DOWN

Mac Jones had a career-long 18-yard run to convert on a third-and-15 situation in the fourth quarter. Two plays later, he connected on a 6-yard touchdown pass to TE Hunter Henry. Jones's previous long was a 15-yard run vs. Baltimore on Sept. 25, 2022.

JONES COMPLETES 73.8 PERCENT OF HIS PASSES