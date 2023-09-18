Official website of the New England Patriots

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Dolphins

Dolphins vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 2

Bill Belichick 9/17: "Tough loss, but we have to learn from it"

Deatrich Wise 9/17: "We just need to keep working, keep trusting the process"

Hunter Henry 9/17: "This wasn't our day"

David Andrews 9/17: "We all have to play better"

Photos: Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 2

Rhamondre Stevenson's rushing TD makes it a one-score game in fourth quarter

Christian Gonzalez high-points Tagovailoa's deep ball for first INT of rookie CB's career

DeVante Parker's sideline move springs 12-yard catch and run

Mac Jones buys time with legs for 6-yard TD to Hunter Henry

Brenden Schooler blocks Dolphins field goal

Judon pins back ears for third down sack on Tagovailoa

Chad Ryland drills 49-yard FG in first NFL field goal

Jahlani Tavai leads host of Patriots defenders on run-stuffing TFL

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

One-on-one with Kendrick Bourne

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Teaser: Tom Brady Halftime Feature on All Access

Pregame Primer: Everything to know before Dolphins-Patriots

Game Notes: Christian Gonzalez records first NFL interception

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Sep 18, 2023 at 01:56 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (6).
Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (6).

TEAM NOTES

  • QB Mac Jones completes 30 passes for second straight week.
  • DB Brenden Schooler blocks a 49-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter.
  • Cole Strange (left guard) and Mike Onwenu (right guard) returned to the starting lineup.
  • Rookie K Chad Ryan connected on first career field goal with a 49-yarder.
  • CB Christian Gonzalez records first NFL interception.

JUDON STARTS A SACK STREAK

LB Matthew Judon recorded a sack in his second straight game with a 5-yard sack of QB Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter. Last season, Judon became the first Patriots player to record at least one sack in the first five games of a season. Judon surpassed Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, who began the 1986 season with one sack in each of the first four games. In 2021, Judon recorded 6 ½ sacks in his first five games. In 2022, he had 6 sacks through the first five games.

SCHOOLER RECORDS FIRST CAREER BLOCKED FIELD GOAL

DB Brenden Schooler blocked a 49-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter for his first career field goal block. It was the Patriots first blocked field goal attempt since DB Cody Davis blocked a 58-yard attempt at the LA Chargers on Dec. 6, 2020 that was returned 44 yards for a touchdown by S Devin McCourty. In 2022, the Patriots had one blocked kick when DB Jonthan Jones blocked a punt vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 6, 2022.

QB MAC JONES HAD HIS SECOND STRAIGHT GAME WITH 30 COMPELTIONS

QB Mac Jones completed 31 passes against Miami. He completed a career-high 35 passes in the 2023 opener against Philadelphia. It is the second time in his career that he has had back-to-back games with 30 completions. He had back-to-back games with 30 completions as a rookie in 2021 when he had 30 completed passes vs. New Orleans on Sept. 26 followed by 31 completed passes vs. Tampa Bay on Oct. 3.

QB MAC JONES HAD A CAREER-LONG 18-YARD RUN TO CONVERT ON THIRD DOWN

Mac Jones had a career-long 18-yard run to convert on a third-and-15 situation in the fourth quarter. Two plays later, he connected on a 6-yard touchdown pass to TE Hunter Henry. Jones's previous long was a 15-yard run vs. Baltimore on Sept. 25, 2022.

JONES COMPLETES 73.8 PERCENT OF HIS PASSES

Jones finished 31-of-42 for 231 yards for a 73.8 completion percentage. It was his 13th NFL game with a completion percentage of 70 percent or better.

TE HUNTER HENRY HAS A TOUCHDOWN RECEPTION IN BACK-TO-BACK GAMES

For the second consecutive week, TE Hunter Henry has scored on a reception from Mac Jones. On Sunday, he caught a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Last week, he caught a 9-yard touchdown pass in the season-opener vs. Philadelphia. Henry has already matched the two touchdowns he had in 2022. In his first season with New England in 2021, he set a career-high and tied for the NFL lead among tight ends with 9 touchdown receptions.

CHRISTIAN GONZALEZ RECORDS HIS FIRST CAREER INTERCEPTION

CB Christian Gonzalez recorded his first NFL interception in the fourth quarter when he picked off a deep pass by Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa intended for Tyreek Hill.

CHAD RYLAND CONVERST ON FIRST NFL FIELD GOAL ATTEMPT

2023 fourth-round draft pick K Chad Ryland made his first NFL field goal on a 49-yard attempt in the second quarter.

STRANGE GETS CREDIT FOR THREE YARDS RECEIVING

OL Cole Strange got credit for 3 yards receiving after taking a lateral from TE Mike Gesicki late in the game when the team was attempting to convert on fourth down.

LINEUP NOTES

  • OL Cole Strange and OL Mike Onwenu returned to action after missing the preseason and the first game of the 2023 regular season due to injury. Strange started at left guard and Onwenu started at right guard.
  • WR DeVante Parker returned to action after missing the season-opener due to injury. He finished with 6 receptions for 57 yards.
  • OL Vederian Lowe made his first NFL start when he lined up at left tackle in place of Trent Bown, who was out due to injury.
  • DB Marcus Jones started at cornerback in place of Jonathan Jones, who was out due to injury. Marcus Jones started in four games in 2022 with two at cornerback and two in the nickel defense.
  • TE Pharaoh Brown made his first start as a member of the Patriots in a three-tight end set.
  • 2023 third-round draft pick Marte Mapu made his first NFL start.
  • 2023 sixth-round draft pick WR Demario Douglas lined up to return punts following the injury to DB Marcus Jones. He returned two punts for 12 yards.
  • CB Shawn Wade saw his first action of the season. He finished with two tackles on defense.

