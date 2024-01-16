NFL Notes: Ushering in the Mayo era

The Patriots wasted little time identifying their plans for the future, naming Jerod Mayo as the next head coach a day after officially moving on from Bill Belichick. Despite the swift action, however, there are still plenty of questions left unanswered.

While Mayo's ascension didn't come as much of a surprise – Robert Kraft referred to him as the heir apparent in the past – the manner in which the move was made was curious. Since Kraft included a clause in Mayo's contract that ensured him as the successor, the Patriots weren't required to conduct interviews and simply made the announcement and now we await his press conference on Wednesday.

But by setting up things in that manner the team cost itself an opportunity to speak with other candidates and in turn lost out on the chance to gain some potential information from the perspective of an outsider or two. What harm would have been done by listening to say, Eric Bienemy or Shane Waldron, and possibly garnering some fresh thoughts on offense? Many teams have a specific guy in mind when they conduct interviews – so Mayo could have been the guy all along but information still could have been gathered.

That part is done, however, and there's excitement around Mayo's appointment and what he might be able to bring to the table. What remains in doubt, though, is the structure of everything else. How will the coaching staff be constructed? What will the personnel department look like? Who will have final say? Are more changes on the way?

In the short term, it appears as if the answers to many of those questions won't be coming anytime soon. Various reports indicate the Patriots plan to keep the personnel department in place through the draft, which is similar to how Belichick handled things when he arrived back in 2000. Bobby Grier and the rest of his scouts remained through the draft despite the arrival of Belichick and Scott Pioli, with the idea being the draft research had been done all season long. Once the draft was finished, Grier and Co. were let go.

It remains to be seen how the futures of Matt Groh, Eliot Wolf and the rest of the personnel department will be affected down the road. Wolf, the current director of college scouting, could stick around long term as part of a collaborative setup even after the draft is complete. At this point, there have been no reports indicating any new potential decision-makers will be making their way to Foxborough so it appears as if the status quo will remain in place.

If true, it could represent another lost opportunity. Many critics of Belichick felt his personnel choices were largely responsible for the team's shortcomings and the idea of adding a new voice was appealing. So far, it doesn't appear that will be the case.

In terms of the coaching staff, that seems much less clear at the moment. According to some reports, both Steve and Brian Belichick have been offered the opportunity to stay on Mayo's staff. Steve Belichick and Mayo have a strong relationship and have worked well together in the past so the idea of keeping that element intact makes some sense – assuming the Belichick boys would be interested in staying rather than joining their father in whatever stop he may make next. (Belichick interviewed for the vacant Atlanta job on Monday).

The offense is a different story. Bill O'Brien may want to move on after a difficult first year back in Foxborough with very little to work with in terms of playmakers. He could be intrigued by the arrival of a new quarterback, but there would be no guarantees that will take place. At this point, there haven't been any potential outside offensive coordinators thrown into the mix with only Josh McDaniels mentioned as a possibility, which is problematic. And McDaniels would more than likely join Belichick at his next stop as well.