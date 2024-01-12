Analysis: Patriots Name Jerod Mayo as Franchise's 15th Head Coach

"Just the way he interacts with his players. You can just feel the vibe," linebacker Mack Wilson told Patriots.com. "He's just got that alpha male personality about himself, and he's one of those coaches who knows how to turn it on and off. He's definitely a players coach."

"In today's society, in today's world, I feel like when you have coaches that played the game that have the opportunity to become coaches, I feel like it's easy to win a team [over]. To get them to buy in. That's just what I hear from guys around the league who have young coaches, whether it's Mike McDaniel or the coach in Vegas right now [Antonio Pierce]. All the young coaches right now, it's a different vibe that they bring."

As for his football mind, several Patriots defensive leaders credited Mayo for his game plans this past season. Mayo essentially co-coordinated a defense with play-caller Steve Belichick that finished the year ninth in defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) despite significant injuries to Pro Bowl pass-rusher Matthew Judon and first-round pick Christian Gonzalez.

A major benefit to the Patriots succession plan at head coach is that Mayo can continue running a defensive system that has been highly successful during Belichick's unprecedented 24-year run. Recently, New England has evolved on defense to keep pace with today's offenses. The Patriots are among the league leaders in using lighter personnel, such as dime packages. They are also trailblazers in terms of using exotic pressure schemes such as "creepers" and cover zero blitz sequences.

At its roots, the Pats defense is still one of the league's most man coverage-heavy defenses, with the fourth-highest man coverage rate in 2023 (39.7%). A big part of that also includes calling all-out blitzes (cover zero) on eight percent of their defensive plays (third-highest rate). They also use creeper schemes, where the Patriots bring unexpected blitzers while typical pass rushers drop in coverage. Continuing to be trendsetters in those areas will allow the Patriots defense to build off a productive 2023 season under Mayo's guidance.