The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots. In 24 seasons with New England, Belichick delivered six Super Bowl titles, nine conference championships, 17 division crowns (with 2002 and 2008 lost on tiebreakers), including 11 consecutive division titles and 30 playoff victories.

Belichick, who was hired as the 14th head coach of the Patriots on Jan. 27, 2000, is the only head coach in NFL history with six Super Bowl titles. He joins Hall of Fame coaches George Halas and Culy Lambeau as the only NFL coaches with six championships since the league began postseason play in 1933. He owns the second-most wins overall with 333 total victories and led the Patriots to a winning record for 19 consecutive seasons (2001-19), behind only Dallas' Tom Landry, who recorded 20 consecutive winning seasons from 1965 through 1985. Belichick has also notched 31 postseason wins in his career, the most by a head coach in NFL history. His 44 postseason appearances are also a record among all head coaches. In addition, he was the head coach in 511 games, second only to the 526 by Don Shula.

He re-joined the Patriots in 2000 after three seasons as the assistant head coach and secondary coach of the New York Jets (1997-99). Belichick spent five seasons as head coach of the Cleveland Browns (1991-95) and compiled a 37-45 overall record, including a wild card victory over the Patriots in 1994. During the 1994 season, the Browns allowed an NFL-low 204 points which set a Cleveland Browns 16-game record and was the sixth best performance since the NFL went to the 16-game schedule in 1978.