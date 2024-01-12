Patriots to Host an Introductory Press Conference to Announce the Promotion of Jerod Mayo as the 15th Head Coach in Franchise History

WHO:

Robert Kraft

Jonathan Kraft

Jerod Mayo

WHAT:

The New England Patriots have called an introductory press conference at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 17 to formally introduce Jerod Mayo as the team's 15th head coach in franchise history.

In 2019, Mayo returned to the Patriots when he joined Bill Belichick's staff as the inside linebackers coach. In his five seasons with the Patriots, the defense finished in the top-10 in total defense four times. Under Mayo's tutelage in his first coaching season, Dont'a Hightower earned his second career Pro Bowl nod and the defense finished No. 1 in the NFL in total defense (275.9 yards per game) and scoring (14.1 points allowed per game). Without a defensive coordinator by title in the past five seasons, Mayo's role and responsibilities grew each year. Last season, the defense ranked seventh overall in yards allowed.

Mayo was originally drafted by the Patriots in the first round (10th overall) of the 2008 draft out of Tennessee and spent his entire NFL career in New England before retiring following the 2015 season. Mayo played linebacker and appeared in 103 games during his career, racking up 905 total tackles. He was named captain for seven consecutive seasons (2009-15) and is a 2014 Super Bowl Champion.

Following his retirement in 2015, Mayo served as an executive in finance at Optum as vice president of business development before returning to the Patriots in 2019.

WHEN: