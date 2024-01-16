Patriots Mailbag: Where does Mayo start?

The 2022 draft class seems like a pivotal moment in the team's trajectory over the past two seasons with the top three offensive picks not performing as hoped. Tyquan Thornton and Pierre Strong were the fastest at their positions, and Cole Strange was measured as one of the most athletic guard prospects ever. This all points to these picks being made to fit the shift to a wide zone scheme. However, after that was quickly failed and abandoned, how much did these players find themselves miscast and that resulted in their underperformance? Both Thornton and Strong just seem to lack the ability to work through traffic and require space to be schemed open for them to utilize their speed, whereas Strange performed admirably (though was still undersized for the scheme) his rookie year before his unfortunate injury issues in 2023. - Mike Aboud

I'm not sure I go along with the narrative about players being selected with a change in offensive scheme in mind. I do feel the team made an effort to find more speed in the draft, at least as it relates to Thornton and Strong. Strange is a guard so his athleticism isn't necessarily something that would be targeted, but he is undersized and played at a lower level of competition and he has struggled in his two seasons. He was benched multiple times as a rookie and suffered through injuries in Year 2. Thornton is not a precise route-runner and I feel that's his biggest issue. He also has trouble separating from press coverage. I'm not sure those problems would be eliminated if the offensive scheme was any different. Strong seems like a guy the team gave up on too quickly. I'm not suggesting he is a budding star or anything but in very small opportunities he's shown some ability to make plays. While the potential to use more of the zone running schemes may have fit better with Strong's style, or even Strange's, I don't think the players were selected solely for those reasons. Strong and Thornton added athleticism to the lineup, which was needed regardless of scheme. Unfortunately neither has panned out.

We all know that Bill Belichick was upset with Mac Jones for seeking outside consultation in his second year under a foreign offensive coaching regime. Is it possible that Jones was intentionally given minimal support in terms of personnel and coaching going into Year 3? As such Belichick put the majority of quality draft assets into the defense? Not that the players selected weren't quality picks, but even they did not get a lot of opportunities this past year to develop. I worry that Bill's ego clouds his coaching and personnel judgement. - Scott Vierstra

So, I guess the suggestion here is Belichick was so upset with Jones that he was willing to lose his job rather than trying to do what he felt was best for the team? I agree the decision to take all defensive players early in the draft was curious. Obviously Christian Gonzalez was a solid choice but it's hard to imagine there were no offensive options in the following rounds until Day 3. But I'm not willing to go so far as the say Belichick wanted to sabotage Jones and the team and thus risk putting his job in jeopardy. I'm sure he wasn't pleased with the way Jones handled the 2022 season from how he took the coaching of Matt Patricia to dealing with those struggles and seeking outside help. But I don't think Belichick wanted to jeopardize his job just to prove a point. I think Belichick thought he was doing what was best for the team by keeping Jones under wraps. Clearly that didn't work.

With the dust thankfully settled on the diabolically painful 2023 season it seems like it is OK to start thinking about life after Belichick so can you give me your opinion on the potential benefits of maybe bringing onboard a young upstart who is in demand like Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson or would you prefer to go with Mike Vrabel the battle hardened coach with broad shoulders who has plenty of experience and a complete understanding of the franchise he is taking control of? - Marc Saez