NFL Notes: Defense changes the script

But for the bulk of the game the Patriots defense rose to the challenge, containing Jalen Hurts effectively while limiting the Eagles to four scoring drives – all resulting in field goals. That performance ran counter to many others against top-notch offenses – such as the aforementioned Bengals game when Cincy racked up 442 yards, 28 first downs and converted half of their 16 third-down attempts but turned the ball over three times (one resulting in a pick-6), missed two PATs and a field goal. So, Cincinnati wound up with only 22 points, making the defensive effort look better than it was. In reality it was more about missed opportunities for the Bengals than anything else.

That was not the case on Sunday. The Eagles had pockets of success mounting three drives that reached double digits in plays, but the Patriots controlled Hurts and his dual-threat ability by limiting him to only 37 rushing yards on nine attempts. It was a stark contrast to the effort against Baltimore's Lamar Jackson last season in which he ripped the Patriots for 37 points, and many of their outings against Josh Allen and the Bills.

In general, when the Patriots defense has faced a quality offense, the performance has suffered. That was the most encouraging aspect of the opener. As disappointing as it was to watch the offense fall short down the stretch, the defense was not simply hanging on for 60 minutes. Trailing 16-0 in the second quarter, the Patriots forced four straight three-and-outs as it waited for the offense to show signs of life.

And once that happened, the strong effort continued down to the final two possessions. Trailing by five with about five minutes to go, Jabrill Peppers forced a Hurts fumble to set up the offense with a short field. On the Eagles next series, the defense forced a four-and-out, this time rookie Christian Gonzalez coming up with the key play on a diving pass breakup.

Those are the situations in the past where Indy's Jonathan Taylor crushed their hopes with a long touchdown run to put the game away, or Allen threw a dagger with a long touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs to restore a two-score lead. In the opener the defense responded and gave the offense a pair of chances to finish off the comeback.

Ultimately the NFL is a results-oriented business and the bottom line left Bill Belichick's team at 0-1 when it woke up Monday morning. But rather than simply being outclassed from a talent perspective against a worthy opponent, the Patriots were every bit as capable as the high-flying Eagles.