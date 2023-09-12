Patriots Mailbag: Passing up FGs, looking for depth and more

I do not see any of the current backup quarterbacks being the answer, and I wonder why not trade for a veteran who can also be a mentor for Mac Jones? - Larry Goff

I'm not sure what qualifies as "the answer" when it comes to backup quarterbacks. Last season Bailey Zappe was forced into action as a rookie and was able to win both of his starts on a team that finished below .500 so I think there's at least a chance that he could fill in admirably if forced to once again. Also, I watched Miami fall apart when Teddy Bridgewater, one of the veteran backups, was forced to replace Tua Tagovailoa. He lost both of his starts and didn't play all that well when he stepped in. So, having a veteran backup isn't always the best course. The Patriots could probably use some experience in the quarterback room and I wouldn't be surprised if Belichick continues to look in that direction, but I'm not sure that would put the Patriots in a much better situation should something happen to Mac Jones during the season.

Today, power rankings came out on a lot of sports media platforms. The one that struck me the most, was NFL.com. They dropped the Patriots to the 24th best team. My question is, do you really think they're a bottom-10 team? Even with all of their struggles the last two seasons, they've been in the playoffs/one game short. They have definitely improved their offense, adding skill players plus Bill O'Brien. And aside from Devin McCourty's departure, they've also improved the defense. Do you think 24th is fair? I'd put them more in the 15-20 range. - Anthony Pedota

I do not think 24th is the right ranking but NFL.com has their own criteria they use and I'm not here to tell anyone that their opinions are wrong. I'd put the Patriots a little higher than that, as you indicated, but there are plenty of questions to be sure. First and foremost, how will Mac Jones perform under new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien? If he takes a huge step forward then the offense can be more productive than it has been the last two seasons. If he continues playing as he has during his two seasons, then I'd say the offense will remain pedestrian. The same can be said of some other areas like receiver and in the secondary. So there are some variables at play here that can alter our perceptions of what the team will look like. I feel the Patriots face a difficult schedule that will make it tough to improve dramatically over last year's record, which would put them somewhere around the middle of the pack leaguewide.

Great week for this question. Why has there been a consistent idea floating around that the Patriots wasted Tom Brady's last years in New England? If you compare the last three years as a Patriot and his three years as a Buc, I'd have to say his last three years as a Patriot were better. During Brady's last three years with the Patriots they went 35-13 in the regular season, won three division titles, went to two Super Bowls and won one. The Bucs went 32-18, won two division titles, went to one Super Bowl and won it. The data does not support that the Bucs masterfully handled Brady's time with them and that the Patriots wasted Brady's last few years in New England. - Paul Sonntag

You leave out the fact that Brady was younger (40, 41 and 42) and playing with a team that was established with arguably the greatest coach of all time while playing for New England. In Tampa (43, 44 and 45) he basically transformed a sub-.500 team into Super Bowl champs overnight playing for Bruce Arians and for an organization that experienced very little success without him. The fact that the numbers are virtually identical basically is a point in the Bucs favor in terms of maximizing his twilight years. Many have argued, and continue to do so, that Brady would have been hard-pressed to win 12 games (as he did in his final year in New England) with the teams the Patriots have had over the last three seasons. I'd also argue that the Bucs would not have won 32 games over the last three seasons without Brady. Whether or not the personnel decisions were all correct during Brady's final days are worth arguing. I'd suggest that drafting N'Keal Harry, signing Antonio Brown and trading for Mohamed Sanu weren't great decisions. Meanwhile Tampa recognized that an aging star quarterback needed some additional weapons and added the likes of Leonard Fournette and Rob Gronkowski to aid the cause. It's not a simple exercise but comparing records isn't the only barometer. The Patriots established themselves as the NFL's model franchise for more than two decades as Brady played out the string so it makes sense that they would continue having success even without adding huge pieces. But as Brady aged, he needed more help to continue winning at that pace, not less.

Julian Edelman is one my all -time favorite receivers. He will definitely end up in the Patriots Hall of Fame. My question is what are the chances he puts on that gold jacket in Canton, Ohio? - Mark Bushnell

I am not a voter for the Pro Football Hall of Fame so I can't say with any degree of certainty that Edelman will or won't make it to Canton. In my opinion he doesn't rise to that level based on his career. Edelman enjoyed an incredible career with the Patriots that included many memorable moments in the postseason. His playoff numbers are outstanding. But his career numbers don't rise to the level of the average Hall of Fame receiver. Edelman finished with 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. According to Pro Football Reference, the average stats of a Hall of Fame wideout are 748 catches for 11,523 and 90 touchdowns. That's a big gap. Edelman will be in the Patriots Hall of Fame soon but I'm not sure the playoff numbers will be enough to get him in Canton.

Most of the Vegas sportsbooks have the Patriots winning no more than 6.5 games. What are your projections? Are the Pats on the road to win no more than seven games? - Mel Applebaum